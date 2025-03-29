Hrithik Roshan, while taking to his Instagram, shared a heartfelt birthday wish for his son, Hrehaan Roshan and said, "I love you because you exist"

Hrithik's wish for Hrehaan Roshan

Hrithik Roshan took to social media to share a heartfelt birthday wish for his son, Hrehaan Roshan. The superstar took to his social and shared a handsome picture of his son and attached it with a sweet yet heartfelt message.

Hrithik Roshan’s wish for his son

Hrithik, while taking to his Instagram, shared a post and wrote, "I love you not because you are so amazing, which you are by the way in every way, Ray, but I love you because you exist. I have met many humans in my life. Never met anyone as interesting a soul as you.”

Further, he also continued and added, “As you take your next steps into the real world, my son, know that there is nothing you could ever do that could make me love you more than I already do. No amount of success and no amount of errors could ever affect your worth in my eyes.”

“So go forth and be yourself with complete abandon, ease, and effortlessness. Your depth will take you far and high. Happy 19th birthday, Hrehaan,” he concluded his note.

Sussanne Khan’s wish for her son

Earlier, Sussanne Khan also took to social media to share a heartfelt birthday wish for her son, Hrehaan Roshan, and what caught everyone’s attention was a warm family picture featuring her ex-husband, Hrithik Roshan. While sharing a picture, Sussanne wrote, “Happppy Happppiestttttt birthday my Raystar… the minute you came into my life you empowered me to be my strongest self.. you are my WORLD… your soul, your heart, your mind… is the most resilient strong soul and your journey towards all that you do will light up everything and everyone around you.. that is your superpower… I love you my SonShine… you are the best friend that I have.. my truth mirror n I am so so proud to be your mama… love you beyond words and expression.”

About Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, who tied the knot in 2000, decided to part ways in 2014. Despite their separation, the duo has maintained a strong friendship and continues to co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, with love and understanding. Currently, Hrithik is in a relationship with actress and musician Saba Azad, while Sussanne is dating actor Arslan Goni.