Hrithik Roshan served as assistant director on his father Rakesh Roshan's '90s blockbuster film Karan Arjun. Now, the actor has shared a couple of pictures from the set of the 1995

BTS from the sets of Karan Arjun

Listen to this article Hrithik Roshan shares pictures as AD from Karan Arjun’s set featuring Salman Khan & SRK: ‘I look like a young Kabir’ x 00:00

Rakesh Roshan's most loved film, Karan Arjun, starred Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan served as assistant director on his father Rakesh Roshan's '90s blockbuster. Now, the actor has shared a couple of pictures from the set of the 1995 film and attached them with a long caption, sharing a fun story from the set.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hrithik Roshan threw throwback pictures

The pictures Hrithik Roshan shared feature him posing with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, while sharing the post, he wrote, "The Karan Arjun experience. Ha, I look like a young Kabir with Karan and Arjun. As an assistant, I remember Minerva being the main theatre on release day. Me and dad’s other assistant Anurag ( 2nd pic in the white sweatshirt)), screened the print before the release and we were all incredibly disappointed. The print looked dark and dull. We got the the entire screen washed and as the dirt and grime dissolved into the large washcloth, we heard the manager say “ आज १५ सालों के बाद यह स्क्रीन धुली है (The screen was washed for the first time in 25 years).'“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

He further continued and shared, "Another fun fact, during the song bhangda paale, one late night, a more than merry team of Shahrukh and Salman decided to leave Sariska by car and drive to delhi promising to be back by morning.I was flabbergasted and jumped ( literally ) on the bonnet of the car to stop them. The call time was 6 am and I had to make sure my dad doesn’t lose the day. He didn’t. Watching Salman and Shahrukh act was a huge learning for me as a 17-year-old. Best on-set practical acting school ever. KARAN ARJUN is running in theatres again."

About Rakesh Roshan’s Karan Arjun

Besides Salman and Shah Rukh, the film also starred Rakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, and Amrish Puri. It told the story of two brothers who are reincarnated to seek revenge on their mother’s behalf. Over the years, Karan Arjun (1995) has remained etched in pop culture due to its highly recalled dialogues like Mere Karan Arjun Aayenge, soul-stirring music by Rajesh Roshan in songs like Yeh Bandhan Toh..., Bhangda Paale, Rana ji Maaf Karna and Jaati Hoon Main, along with the endearing theme of brotherhood.