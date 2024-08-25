Sunaina Roshan spoke about her family's resilience and how they've faced tough times, including Hrithik’s divorce and Rakesh Roshan’s cancer diagnosis

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, with a massive fan following. He made his acting debut in 2000 with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai and quickly became a heartthrob, though he was committed to his wife, Sussanne Khan. Hrithik and Sussanne eventually parted ways on mutual terms, which was tough on both their families. Over time, the couple and their families moved on and dealt with that challenging period.

Sunaina Roshan on Hrithik Roshan-Sussane Khan divorce

Hrithik Roshan and his sister, Sunaina Roshan, share a strong bond. In a recent interview with Her Health Talks, Sunaina spoke about her family's resilience and how they've faced tough times, including Hrithik’s divorce and Rakesh Roshan’s cancer diagnosis. She highlighted that their close family ties and inner strength help them get through these challenges. She stated, "We are fighters. We give each other strength in our own ways. I've seen strength from my mom, my dad, and my brother. And for me, the fact that I could survive all this makes me believe that life is still beautiful, and I want to live it."

Zayed Khan on the divorce

In an interview with Zoom, Zayed shared that anytime he is indecisive, he’d call up Hrithik, who he fondly calls “Duggu” for his opinion. “He is very good. Also, when someone doesn’t need to be nice to you for any reason, they will tell you things objectively, and he is one such person,” said the actor.

When asked if the two ever had an altercation or drifted apart following Hrithik’s divorce with Sussanne, Zayed denied it and said, “We did everything that a brother-in-law should at that time. While it was and when it wasn’t… we were always the same because, at the end of the day, his children are my children. They have grown up in my hands. We are too mature for all of this. There are more important things. It was their choice, and what had to happen, happened.”

Zayed was also asked about Sussanne now dating Arslan Goni and Hrithik finding love again with Saba Azad, to which he replied, “We are like the new modern family. It is crazy; there is extreme acceptance from everyone. It has taken a while to get there, but now that it is together, it is beautiful. We all party together, we get together under one roof, and have a ball.”