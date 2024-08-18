Hrithik Roshan's cameo in Alpha is expected to connect different storylines from other films in this shared universe, including Ek Tha Tiger and Pathaan

Hrithik Roshan, who wowed fans as the stylish and intense Agent Kabir in the 2019 hit War, is gearing up for a cameo in the upcoming spy thriller Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles.

Hrithik Roshan to make an action-packed cameo in Alpha movie

Alpha is the latest addition to Yash Raj Films’ growing spy universe, which already includes characters like Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Salman Khan’s Tiger, and Katrina Kaif’s Zoya.

Hrithik’s character, Kabir, was last seen in War, where his fierce rivalry and eventual partnership with Tiger Shroff’s character, Khalid, captivated audiences. His cameo in Alpha is expected to connect different storylines from other films in this shared universe, including Ek Tha Tiger and Pathaan, building towards an exciting crossover.

About Alpha movie

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt is headlining the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film, produced by Aditya Chopra. Joining her will be rising industry star and YRF’s homegrown talent, Sharvari Wagh. They both play super-agents in the YRF’s spy universe and Aditya Chopra is presenting them as the ALPHA girls of the pack!

YRF, Alia Bhatt, and Sharvari today revealed the title of the film - Alpha - a front-footed declaration that these girls will cause mayhem on the big screen! In the title reveal video, Alia Bhatt is heard saying, “Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar aur humare program ka motto.. sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher mein ek jungle hai. Aur jungle mein hamesha Raj karega.. ALPHA!”

Earlier while announcing the entry of Ali in the film, Yash Raj Films’ CEO Akshaye Widhani said, “I'll share the worst kept secret in the industry, which is, Alia Bhatt is headlining a Spy Universe film and that the schedule starts later this year. But you know, talking about this spy universe, we are actually just so thrilled and excited about having this IP in the studio.”

He further added, “I think the YRF Spy Universe is a financial and cultural juggernaut. And as one of the most prized IPs, we take a lot of pride in it. So there's a lot of stuff that's going to come on the spy universe. We're going to see more and more films getting made under it. But of course, not going to share everything here. But we will talk about it at a more opportune time. But for now, I can just say that Alia Bhatt is headlining a spy universe film.”