Working with Hrithik Roshan for almost eight years has convinced his acting coach Vinod Rawat that he is one of the finest and hungriest artistes today. There is another conclusion he has arrived at as well—that the superstar has the makings of a director. Rawat says he witnessed it during the making of his own directorial venture, Pushtaini. Roshan not only presented it, but was also involved in the cutting of its trailer. Rawat shares, “Hrithik is a filmmaker. He has immense knowledge of camera, light, BGM, music, and DI [digital intermediate], and he is learning with every film. He is a [mainstream movie star], but has an eye for independent films. During the making of Pushtaini, he would keep asking me, ‘Ab kya ho raha hai?’”

The two, who began collaborating since Kaabil (2017), are now working on the upcoming action fare, War 2. What Rawat admires most about the actor is that he is always eager to find a new approach to his roles, even if that means risking his image. “Hrithik has given mind-blowing performances even before. But, for a scene, he will tell me, ‘This is one option. Let’s explore nine other options to approach it.’ That’s fearless of him because his first approach is being loved by the audience, but he is craving to learn more.”

