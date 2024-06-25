Breaking News
Boy kidnapped for ransom in Jalna, rescued; his neighbour among 3 held
Drugs worth Rs 18.90 lakh seized; 3 held in Thane
No MVA ally should name CM face, instead focus on gaining power: Jayant Patil
CR's Harbour line services can now hit top speed of 95 kmph
Accused held after 11 years from UP in 2013 Palghar murder case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Superstar today director tomorrow

Superstar today, director tomorrow

Updated on: 26 June,2024 07:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Hrithik’s acting coach Vinod says superstar is a closeted filmmaker with extensive knowledge in different departments

Superstar today, director tomorrow

Hrithik Roshan and Vinod Rawat

Listen to this article
Superstar today, director tomorrow
x
00:00

Working with Hrithik Roshan for almost eight years has convinced his acting coach Vinod Rawat that he is one of the finest and hungriest artistes today. There is another conclusion he has arrived at as well—that the superstar has the makings of a director. Rawat says he witnessed it during the making of his own directorial venture, Pushtaini. Roshan not only presented it, but was also involved in the cutting of its trailer. Rawat shares, “Hrithik is a filmmaker. He has immense knowledge of camera, light, BGM, music, and DI [digital intermediate], and he is learning with every film. He is a [mainstream movie star], but has an eye for independent films. During the making of Pushtaini, he would keep asking me, ‘Ab kya ho raha hai?’” 


The two, who began collaborating since Kaabil (2017), are now working on the upcoming action fare, War 2. What Rawat admires most about the actor is that he is always eager to find a new approach to his roles, even if that means risking his image. “Hrithik has given mind-blowing performances even before. But, for a scene, he will tell me, ‘This is one option. Let’s explore nine other options to approach it.’ That’s fearless of him because his first approach is being loved by the audience, but he is craving to learn more.” 



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hrithik roshan bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK