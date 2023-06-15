The internet is currently inundated with tweets from sharp observer fans who were quick to spot Hrithik Roshan’s iconic car chase sequence from War's climax, in the Spanish film 'My Fault'

A still of Hrithik Roshan from 'War'.

Listen to this article Hrithik Roshan’s action scene from ‘War’ inspires Spanish film ‘My Fault’ x 00:00

The Spanish film 'My Fault' (Culpa Mia) recently dropped on Amazon Prime Video. The film has got Indian movie buffs abuzz on social media owing to Hrithik Roshan’s action scene from 'War' being featured in the film, inspiring the pivotal climax sequence. Earlier this year, another Hrithik Roshan film created international ripples as 'Bang Bang' had a limited release in Japan, creating a frenzy in the audience.

The internet is currently inundated with tweets from sharp observer fans who were quick to spot Hrithik Roshan’s iconic car chase sequence from War's climax, in the Spanish film 'My Fault'. Not only did the leading actor discuss the scene but the Spanish film makers also based their climax sequence drawing inspiration from the said sequence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to Twitter, a user posted the scene of the Spanish film 'The Fault' where the scene of 'War' is featured while the leading actors discuss the possibility of the scene to be true. The user appreciated director Siddharth Anand in the caption and wrote, "#HrithikRoshan’s war movie reference in a hollywood film Wah Siddharth Anand." Fans seemed happy and proud about this and showed the love in comment section. Appreciating Bollywood and the team of 'War', a fan wrote, "Bollywood craze in foreign." Other comments like, "Thats great", "Siddharth Aanand inspiring everybody to dream big", "Excellent" were also seen on the post.

#HrithikRoshan’s war movie reference in a hollywood film 🔥🔥

Wah Siddharth Anand pic.twitter.com/viTvCOeaGu — अपना Bollywood🎥 (@Apna_Bollywood) June 10, 2023

Another post was seen on Twitter which showcased the actors of 'The Fault' performing the car sequence in the movie. The recreated scene was shot around water body unlike the original scene from 'War' which was shot in a dessert. The recreated scene was actually used in the climax of the Spanish Film.

WAR movie scene inspired Hollywood to re create it in My Fault movie. pic.twitter.com/LQXOcTPqpg — Manzurulhasan (@manzoorlala78) June 10, 2023

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' was the highest grossing film of 2019. The action packed 'War' has now found a new audience in Spain with a power-packed glimpse into the stylised car-chase action sequence. Recently there have been many developments and reports for the sequel of 'War', while Hrithik Roshan gears for his upcoming film ‘Fighter’ directed by his 'War' director Siddharth Anand. Also starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, ‘Fighter’ will release in theatres on 25th January, 2024.