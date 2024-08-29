'Hum Saath-Saath Hain' duo Salman Khan and Sonali Bendre were present at an event to promote eco-friendly celebrations ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival

Salman Khan and Sonali Bendre Pic/PTI

'Hum Saath-Saath Hain' Reunion! Salman Khan hugs Sonali Bendre at an event in Mumbai

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and 90s icon Sonali Bendre reunited at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. The two rekindled nostalgia as a video of them sharing a warm hug surfaced on social media leaving netizens awestruck. Salman and Sonali were present at an event to promote eco-friendly celebrations ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Salman and Sonali reminded their fans of the iconic film 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain'. In the movie, Salman (Prem) and Sonali (Preeti) essayed the roles of each other's love interests. Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

About Salman Khan-Sonali Bendre’s ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain'

‘Hum Saath Saath Hain' was released during Diwali in the year 1999. The Sooraj Barjatya directorial was a family entertainer with an ensemble cast starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Mohnish Behl, and many more stars. It was a hit back then and remains iconic to date. Salman and Sonali’s chemistry was indeed one of the highlights of the film.

Salman Khan’s upcoming projects

Salman will be seen headlining 'Sikandar'. The film marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid. In May 2024, the production house officially announced that Rashmika Mandanna was also a part of the film.

Sonali Bendre’s work front

Sonali recently appeared in the newsroom drama 'The Broken News Season 2' also starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles. In the show, she played the role of a journalist named Amina Qureshi. Sonali made her acting debut with the 1994 film 'Aag', which also starred Govinda, Shilpa Shetty, and Shakti Kapoor. Her first big hit was the action romance 'Diljale' which was released in 1996 later she was also part of movies such as 'Major Saab', 'Sarfarosh', 'Duplicate', Zakhm', 'Chori Chori'and 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', among others.

In 2018, she was diagnosed with cancer and underwent treatment in the USA. After undergoing treatment for months, she finally defeated the disease and came out victorious, and since then she has been raising awareness about cancer.