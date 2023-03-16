Huma Qureshi poses with producer Guneet Monga's Oscar trophy, calls her 'inspiration'

Huma also thanked Guneet for letting her touch the trophy

Picture Courtesy/Huma Qureshi's Instagram account

Huma Qureshi gave a shoutout to her first producer Guneet Monga, who has earned an Oscar for India just two days back.

Taking to Instagram, Huma posed with Guneet's Oscar trophy and said in the video, "Guys, I just wanna say, this one is for Aram Nagar". Aram Nagar is the address of Guneet's office in Mumbai. Huma then kissed the trophy and shouted saying 'Yasss.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

In the caption, Huma wrote, "My first producer (Gangs of Wasseypur), friend , almost flatmate (that's how my name is still saved on her phone) @guneetmonga !! Im so proud of you .. thank you for showing us how it's done .. you are an inspiration girl!! Living her best life , winning an Oscar for India on her 3 month anniversary.. stuff fairytales are made of. I've seen your hustle , your passion , your drive and just sticking it out in an all boys club. All I can say is .... that this is just the beginning!"

Huma also thanked Guneet for letting her touch the trophy. She wrote in the last part of her caption, "Oh and thank you for letting me touch and record these ridiculous videos with 'Goldie' ... now I'm just going to have to get my own so we can pose together."

Filmmaker Farah Khan who is a dear friend of Huma and Guneet, wrote, "Too good."

Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet, the documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' won an Oscar in the category of Best Documentary Short film."

After the win, Guneet shared her first reaction on Twitter and wrote, "We just win the first ever Oscar for an Indian Production! Two women did this! I am still shivering."

'The Elephant Whisperers' was nominated against 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?' 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate'.

The documentary revolves around two people who adopt two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

Also Read: Soha Ali Khan on 'Chhorii 2': I watch horror movies on mute with my eyes closed

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever