Soha Ali Khan on 'Chhorii 2': I watch horror movies on mute with my eyes closed

Soha Ali Khan. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Soha Ali Khan who will soon be seen in the second instalment of Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer 'Chhorii' got into a candid chat with mid-day.com as she discussed films, travel, women empowerment and more.

How excited are you for 'Chhorii 2' and what can we expect?

I'm very excited because it's the first time that I'm playing the antagonist in a horror film. Except for Kunal nobody could see me in that role, of scaring people. It was a challenge because it's completely different from anything I have done in the recent past. I'm glad Vishal Furia the director saw me in this role and I'm working with Vikram Malhotra from Abudantia entertainment again after 'Hush Hush' it's so wonderful that they are sensitive to my needs as a mother and let me have a more balanced life.

Your mother Sharmila Tagore recently made a comeback with 'Gulmohar' what are your thoughts about the film?

She keeps saying it isn't her comeback she has been around and is relevant, which she is! I was just so happy to see her and she moved me to tears several times during the screening which is why I had swollen eyes. It's exhausting to be an actor and she is so much in command of her craft, the way she transformed into her character is amazing.

What are the genres that you are excited to explore in the near future?

Like I said earlier, I just attempted horror. I watch horror movies on mute with my eyes closed so to be part of such a film is a departure. Plus we had VFX and prosthetics for this one so it was quite a challenge.

You have also been working towards women empowerment...

I feel fortunate to live the life that I have as a woman in India. It's a matter of chance, which family and where you are born. I try to give back although I'm not even doing that much as compared to people who devote a significant part of their lives towards the cause. I contribute monetarily to causes like support for acid attack victims, education of the girl child and raising a girl child.

Since you are also an avid traveller, which are the places you are looking at booking an Airbnb next?

I want to visit Cuba, South America, also Copenhagen and Scandinavia. There's also Australia on my list. Within India, I want to visit Ladakh, the only concern is if my daughter would be comfortable because of the weather. I haven't been to Kashmir in a long time.

Your best holiday memories...

A city that has always drawn me towards it is Paris. Be it visiting with my parents as a child or backpacking as a student. Later I also shot a song near the Eiffel tower and wondered why people are taking pictures of me!

