In Pics: A closer look at Alia Bhatt's special cake for her 30th birthday

Alia Bhatt ringed in her 30th birthday at home with her near and dear ones. However it was the beautiful numerical cake that had our attention

Alia Bhatt. Pic/Baked With Love By Annie's Instagram

Actress Alia Bhatt turned 30 on Wednesday and she was inundated with immense love from her fans, family and friends on her special day.

Her fan pages have also shared a picture that appears to be from her 30th birthday celebration.

In the image, she is seen making a wish before cutting her large chocolate cake.

Alia looks super cute in an orange-printed outfit. She is seen seated on a white couch, with the birthday cake placed on the table in front of her. Alia is seen with her eyes closed and hands folded.

What's unmissable is the yummy-looking cake in the form of the numerical '30'. The cake was baked by 'Baked With Love By Annie'. The baker took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of the cake. Describing the cake, the baker shared, "Happy 30th @aliaabhatt. Decadent 54% Belgian dark chocolate ganache stuffed between moist chocolate sponge layers, finished with dark chocolate mousse and a whole lot of fresh berries."

Earlier in the day, Alia's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned heartfelt birthday messages on social media.

Addressing Alia as her "bahurani", Neetu took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy birthday bahurani (crown symbol). Only love n more love."She wrote this cute note along with Alia's classy image.

Sharing a sunkissed image of Alia on her Instagram Story, Riddhima wrote, "Happiest birthday darling Aaloo." he added a pink heart and evil eye emoji to the caption.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. She also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film 'Jee Le Zara' opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

(with inputs from ANI)