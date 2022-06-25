Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray will not resign, would rather face floor test
Maharashtra political crisis: Discontent simmers in Yuva Sena, too
Mumbai: Get set for a 10 per cent water cut from June 27
26/11 Mumbai terror attack handler jailed for 15 years in Pakistan
Maharashtra political crisis: Section 144 imposed in Eknath Shinde's stronghold Thane
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > I could never beat his smile Happy Birthday Papa writes Ajay Devgn in father Veeru Devgans memory

'I could never beat his smile... Happy Birthday Papa,' writes Ajay Devgn in father Veeru Devgan's memory

Updated on: 25 June,2022 09:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ajay shared a picture of his father along with the message for him

'I could never beat his smile... Happy Birthday Papa,' writes Ajay Devgn in father Veeru Devgan's memory

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account: Ajay Devgn


Ajay Devgn remembered his father Veeru Devgan, one of the top-most action directors of Hindi Cinema, on the occasion of his birthday. Sharing a picture of him, Ajay wrote- "I could never beat his smile... Happy Birthday Papa."






Also, back in 2020, on the occasion of Father's Day, actor Ajay Devgn on Sunday remembered his father Veeru Devgn with a priceless throwback picture, stating that 'those we love always walk beside us'. The 'Singham' actor shared a heartwarming picture with his father on Instagram in which Ajay is seen standing inside the boxing ring and the father-son duo is having a conversation while shooting for a film.

Along with the adorable monochrome throwback picture, the 'Baadshaho' star penned down an emotional note. "Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved #HappyFathersDay," he wrote.

While the fans showered love to the post, actor Abhishek Bachchan too reacted to Ajay's ode to his late father.

Lately, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating the fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, the 'Gangaajal' actor shared a montage of throwback pictures and recalled the memories of his father Veeru Devgan on his death anniversary.

Also Read: Have you heard? Ajay to raid again

ajay devgn bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK