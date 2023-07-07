I did feel short-changed in 'Padmaavat': Shahid Kapoor | Sit With Hitlist sneak peek

In the latest episode of Sit With Hitlist, Shahid Kapoor talks about feeling short-changed in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. Stay tuned for the full interview

Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in Padmaavat

The 2018 film, Padmaavat, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, made headlines for multiple reasons. The period film starred Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh as the three main leads. Although, Deepika and Ranveer's characters, that of queen Padmaavati and the tyrant Alauddin Khilji, respectively, seemed to hog the limelight pre and post release.

Shahid Kapoor, who played the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh, Deepika's husband in the film, at several points has expressed his displeasure with his role. During the latest episode of our print and podcast series Sit With Hitlist, he was asked if he felt short-changed in the Bhansali film.

"I did," Shahid admitted. "Because I think everybody was fantastic in that film, they did a lovely job. But at times I did feel, why did I do this film," he went on.

In previous instances, the actor had also said that he did not like himself in the period drama. He said he was ‘uptight’ in the film and added that if given a chance, he would like to revisit and perform it differently.

In the same Sit With Hitlist episode, Shahid also talked about how his other hit film, Jab We Met, got its name.

"Imtiaz was a new director, when he came with the script, and it had 'Geet' written on it. So I said, 'Yeh Geet ka kya matlab hai?' He said, 'Heroine ka naam hai'. So I said, next time when you approach a hero, don't go with a script with the heroine's name on it. So the next time he came to me, it had 'Train' written on it," Shahid broke into laughter as he narrated the incident to Mid-day's Mayank Shekhar.

When asked who finally came up with the title that struck a chord among the audience, Shahid revealed, "My dad (Pankaj Kapur) came up with it." The mix of Hindi and English words in the title was quite a unique innovation at the time. The title has sealed its place in pop culture as one of the most interesting yet relatable film names in Hindi cinema.

Jab We Met tells the story of Aditya Kashyap (Shahid), a heartbroken businessman who walks out of his corporate business and boards a train bound for Delhi where he meets another passenger, a talkative Punjabi girl, Geet Dhillon (Kareena). How the two people from completely different worlds and opposite personalities fall in love, forms the rest of the story.

Watch the promo here, and stay tuned for the full interview out on July 8.