Here's a sneak peek into what's in store for you in the latest episode of Mididay's Sit With Hitlist with Shahid Kapoor as the guest. Stay tuned for the full interview out on July 8

Shahid Kapoor

Listen to this article Shahid Kapoor reveals dad Pankaj Kapur came up with the title 'Jab We Met' | Sit With Hitlist sneak peek x 00:00

Jab We Met is one of the biggest hits in Shahid Kapoor's career. It's been over 15 years since the film released, but the love story of Geet and Aditya remains one of the most celebrated romantic comedies to be ever made in Bollywood. During the latest episode of our print and podcast series Sit With Hitlist, Shahid Kapoor revealed how the Imtiaz Ali directorial got its name.

"Imtiaz was a new director, when he came with the script, and it had 'Geet' written on it. So I said, 'Yeh Geet ka kya matlab hai?' He said, 'Heroine ka naam hai'. So I said, next time when you approach a hero, don't go with a script with the heroine's name on it. So the next time he came to me, it had 'Train' written on it," Shahid broke into laughter as he narrated the incident to Mid-day's Mayank Shekhar.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked who finally came up with the title that struck a chord among the audience, Shahid revealed, "My dad (Pankaj Kapur) came up with it." The mix of Hindi and English words in the title was quite a unique innovation at the time. The title has sealed its place in pop culture as one of the most interesting yet relatable film names in Hindi cinema.

Jab We Met tells the story of Aditya Kashyap (Shahid), a heartbroken businessman who walks out of his corporate business and boards a train bound for Delhi where he meets another passenger, a talkative Punjabi girl, Geet Dhillon (Kareena). How the two people from completely different worlds and opposite personalities fall in love, forms the rest of the story.

In the Sit With Hitlist episode, Shahid also talked about attaining stardom at an early age. He was 23 when his first film, Ishq Vishk, released, catapulting him into instant stardom.

"You are a little stupid in your twenties. You make stupid choices," he said. Was being a Bollywood star, dating the most beautiful women, not a high? "It's a stupid high. Buying a sports car is a stupid high in Mumbai. There's nowhere you can drive it... At the end of the day, you are dating good-looking women, but you are also considered desirable and good looking. It's not like you are getting something that is three levels above your league. There were enough women interested in me as well," he said.

Watch the promo here, and stay tuned for the full interview out on July 8.