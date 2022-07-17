'I dig deeper than gold' Sushmita Sen hits back at trolls attacking her for dating Lalit Modi

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday

Sushmita Sen who has been making headlines after news of her dating Lalit Modi surfaced, hit back at trolls who have been attacking her and calling her a 'gold digger' over Instagram, on Sunday.

The actress penned a long post in response to trolls. She posted, "Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience…I love how nature merges all it’s creation to experience oneness…and just how divided we are, when we break that balance. It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming. The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip 😊 The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!!😉😁❤️And yes I still buy them myself!!I love the all heart support my well wishers & loved ones continue to extend."

She assured well wishers that she is doing fine. "I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun, perfectly centered in my being and my conscience!"

