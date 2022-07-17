'I dig deeper than gold' Sushmita Sen hits back at trolls attacking her for dating Lalit Modi

Breaking News
Updated on: 17 July,2022 08:11 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday

Sushmita Sen. Pic/Yogen Shah


Sushmita Sen who has been making headlines after news of her dating Lalit Modi surfaced, hit back at trolls who have been attacking her and calling her a 'gold digger' over Instagram, on Sunday.

The actress penned a long post in response to trolls. She posted, "Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience…I love how nature merges all it’s creation to experience oneness…and just how divided we are, when we break that balance. It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming. The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip 😊 The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!!😉😁❤️And yes I still buy them myself!!I love the all heart support my well wishers & loved ones continue to extend."




She assured well wishers that she is doing fine. "I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun, perfectly centered in my being and my conscience!"


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

