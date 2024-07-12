Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > I feel she was one of the happiest brides Saqib Saleem on his BFF Sonakshi Sinhas wedding

"I feel she was one of the happiest brides": Saqib Saleem on his BFF Sonakshi Sinha's wedding

Updated on: 12 July,2024 05:50 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

From pre-wedding festivities to Sonakshi's big day, Saqib was there through this new phase of her life

Saqib Saleem; (right) Sonakshi Sinha with husband Zaheer Iqbal. Pics/Yogen Shah

Saqib Saleem, who played an important role in the wedding of his best friend Sonakshi Sinha, opened up about his feelings after seeing her as a bride.


From pre-wedding festivities to Sonakshi's big day, Saqib was there through this new phase of her life.


In an interview with ANI, Saqib shared how he felt to be part of the most important day of Sonakshi and Zaheer.


He said, "I feel like she was one of the happiest brides I've come across in my life. And just to be part of their most important day because both of them are very dear friends of mine. And just to be part of their celebration and how there was so much warmth and love for them. That was enough. It was a very lovely, very simple wedding.

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding.

The civil wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

The reception was attended by a constellation of Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, among others, who came to congratulate the couple and celebrate their union.

Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal, who have been together for seven years, sealed their love in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Meanwhile, Saqib and Sonaskhi are going to share screen space in upcoming horror comedy 'Kakuda'.

'Kakuda' follows the story of Sunny played by Saqib Saleem, a less-educated guy who is in love with Indira portrayed by Sonakshi Sinha. Determined to be together, they marry and move to the village of Ratodi only to be cursed by 'Kakuda'. On their wedding night, Sunny fails to open the smaller door for Kakuda at 7:15 pm sharp, inviting Kakuda, a wicked ghost who punishes the man of the house by inflicting a hump on their back that grows until their demise on the thirteenth day. With Sunny's life hanging by a thread, Indira seeks help from Victor, an eccentric ghost hunter played by Riteish Deshmukh.

Together, they embark on a freakishly hilarious yet spooky journey to solve the mystery of Kakuda, and uncover the shocking truth about the ghost's identity, motives, and the village's haunting curse that has lasted for decades.

'Kakuda', which is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, will be out on ZEE5 on July 12.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

saqib saleem sonakshi sinha zaheer iqbal bollywood news Entertainment News

