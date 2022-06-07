I see a lot of curated negativity: Kangana

"2021, I gave the biggest film of my career, Thalaivii, which came on OTT, was a huge success," said the actress

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has come out to defend her film Dhaakad. Sharing a post that called her the ‘Box Office Queen of India’, she wrote, “2019 I gave Manikarnika, Rs 160 cr ka superhit hit, 2020 was COVID year.

2021, I gave the biggest film of my career, Thalaivii, which came on OTT, was a huge success. I see a lot of negativity, but 2022 is the year of blockbuster — Lock Upp hosting. And it’s not over yet. I have great hopes from it.”

