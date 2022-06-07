Breaking News
Covid-19: Mandatory masking any day in Maharashtra now
India's first bullet train to be operational from August 2026: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
At 676, Mumbai's daily Covid-19 tally falls below 700 after five days
Mumbai: Private hospitals ready to scale up Covid beds
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > I see a lot of curated negativity: Kangana

I see a lot of curated negativity: Kangana

Updated on: 07 June,2022 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

"2021, I gave the biggest film of my career, Thalaivii, which came on OTT,  was a huge success," said the actress

I see a lot of curated negativity: Kangana

Kangana Ranaut


Kangana Ranaut has come out to defend her film Dhaakad. Sharing a post that called her the ‘Box Office Queen of India’, she wrote, “2019 I gave Manikarnika, Rs 160 cr ka superhit hit, 2020 was COVID year. 

2021, I gave the biggest film of my career, Thalaivii, which came on OTT,  was a huge success. I see a lot of negativity, but 2022 is the year of blockbuster — Lock Upp hosting. And it’s not over yet. I have great hopes from it.”




Also Read: Kangana Ranaut congratulates Kartik, Kiara for ending 'Bollywood's dry spell' with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'


Show full article

Kangana Ranaut Dhaakad bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK