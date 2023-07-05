'I still stand by what I say,' Ameesha Patel on the controversy with Bipasha Basu over ‘Jism’

Ameesha Patel, who is preparing for the release of her next film Gadar 2, has finally responded to Bipasha Basu's previous remark against her. In a recent interview, the Gadar actress while reacting to those comments stated, "I still stand by what I say."

Ameesha Patel, who is preparing for the release of her next film Gadar 2, has finally responded to Bipasha Basu's previous remark against her. Ameesha spoke about ‘Bipasha's hips’ on ‘Koffee With Karan’ after her film ‘Jism’, co-starring John Abraham, was released. Ameesha even stated back then that she would not have been a part of a movie like ‘Jism’ because her grandma would have been upset with it. Bipasha later claimed on Karan Johar’s chat show that Ameesha couldn't have done a film like that since she didn't have the proper figure.

Bipasha and Lara marked their presence on Karan Johar's show in 2005 and discussed Ameesha's 'physique'. Bipasha had stated that Ameesha lacked the physical characteristics required to play a role in a film like ‘Jism’. According to Bipasha, "I would say first of all Ameesha doesn’t have the physical attributes to carry a role like Jism. It is a very honest (statement), I would not cast her to carry a Jism. You need to be a woman, like a total package, not just bodily but you have to have a very strong personality. I think she is too petite, too small to do that. Her whole frame is wrong."

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Gadar actress while reacting to those comments stated, "I still stand by what I say. I don't think ‘Basic Instinct’ is a bad film. Sharon Stone is a goddess. Jism was a fantastic film with great music and great performances. All I am saying is why Bipasha. I am not comfortable being a Sharon Stone. I think it takes guts to be there, be bold physically. I can be called sexy and hot. Am I that comfortable with that amount of boldness and skin show on screen, I am not."

During the same interview, Ameesha recounted how she refused to wear a bikini in the song ‘Lazy Lamhe’ from ‘Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic’. She stated, "For Lazy Lamhe, I was the first Yash Raj heroine who had the guts to tell Adi (Aditya Chopra) that I will not be in a bikini. Hence, the hot pants with the bikini top. I told the top producer of the country that I will not be comfortable and am willing to walk out of the film. It was not said in bad taste towards Bipasha because I think she was amazing."

Meanwhile, Ameesha is looking forward to the release of her much-awaited film Gadar 2 alongside Sunny Deol. The film is set to hit the theatres on August 11.