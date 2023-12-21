Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's long-standing friendship was on full display in the latest episode of Koffee with Karan. During the rapid fire round, Ajay revealed what he wants from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar

Ajay Devgn

Listen to this article 'I want SRK's business acumen' Ajay Devgn reveals what he wants from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar x 00:00

Koffee with Karan 8: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's long-standing friendship was on full display in the latest episode of Koffee with Karan. The actor made jokes about his wife, Kajol, and his friends in the film industry, namely Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar. Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty have shared a friendship of more than 30 years, a longevity that has taken everyone by surprise. The rapid-fire round, however, started with Ajay immediately taking a shot at Karan Johar, calling him his 'sworn enemy' in the industry.

Ajay Devgn reveals what he wants from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about who is the most bankable star between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, Ajay said, "Bank balance wise, I think Shah Rukh.”. Karan retorted with, “Yes, especially this year.” Shah Rukh Khan has released three films in 2023 alone, two of which emerged as the biggest hits of his career. Ajay Devgn was also asked to list one thing he would like to take from SRK, Salman, and Akshay's careers. About Salman, Ajay said, “Single status.” About Shah Rukh, he said, “His business acumen.” And about Akshay, he said, “His eight-hour shift contract, and finishing in 40 days.”

Karan and Ajay Devgn even talked about the time they were engaged in a feud due to their movies clashing at the box office (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay). Consequently, the feud also created a rift between Karan and Kajol, which they only resolved years later after Karan Johar's children came into the world.

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty on the current generation of actors

The two agreed that the actors of the current generation are "very insecure." During the episode, show host Karan Johar asked them, “What do you think about the newer generation of actors? Do you think they have that fighting spirit?”

Responding to the same, Rohit said that they are insecure mostly because of social media. He said, “I think too much insecurity or too much validation they need from social media, from people they don’t know. I think they are very insecure, I mean I don’t know why, but maybe they have their own thing because they are born in this generation.” Rohit also reflected on how stars like Ajay and Salman Khan react to the success and failure of their films. He said that whatever the outcome of their films, they will be seen sitting in their vanity vans and chilling. Ajay also said that the reason behind him not being seen at parties is that he is no longer invited to them and the reason for him not getting clicked at the airport is that he does not call the paparazzi.