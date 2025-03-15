The Pakistani critic took a screenshot of the DM Ibrahim Ali Khan sent to him, which reads: "Tamur, almost like Taimur... you got my brother's name. Guess what you don't got? His face"

In pic: Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan recently made his big Bollywood debut with the Netflix original romantic drama Nadaaniyan, co-starring Khushi Kapoor. While social media was quite excited for Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut, his movie didn't impress many. Netizens and moviegoers called out his unpolished acting and the film's sluggish storyline. Well, a Pakistani critic who also watched Nadaaniyan decided to share his review of the film and made fun of Ibrahim's ‘huge nose.’

Ibrahim Ali Khan hits back at Pakistani critic

It looks like Pakistani movie critic Tamur Iqbal's comment on his appearance didn't sit well with Ibrahim, who allegedly replied to Iqbal's story and was evidently angry about the comment.

The Pakistani critic took a screenshot of the DM Ibrahim Ali Khan sent to him, which reads: "Tamur, almost like Taimur... you got my brother's name. Guess what you don't got? His face. You ugly piece of trash, since you can't keep your words to yourself, don't bother—they're irrelevant, just like you. Ugly goddamn piece of shit, I feel bad for you and your family. And if I see you on the streets one day, I'll make sure I leave you uglier than you are—you walking piece of scum."

After Ibrahim's reply, Tamur also reacted to the message and shared: “Hahahahahaha, that's my man. See, this is the guy I want to see in the movie, not that fake Cornetto mushy cringy human. But hey, yes, that nose job comment was in bad taste. The rest I totally own up to. Massive fan of your dad. Don't let him down.”

As Tamur later shared the screenshot of this chat on his Instagram account, fans started reacting to it. While one wrote, "If we’re all about disclosing, show us what you wrote as well. Let’s then look at whether you deserved his response." Another commented, "@kareenakapoorkhan please teach him to take criticism maturely and respond with kindness!"

About Nadaaniyan

The film, which has been released on the streaming giant Netflix, is directed by debutant Shauna Gautam. It follows the journey of its protagonists, Arjun Mehta (played by Ibrahim Ali Khan) and Pia Jaisingh (played by Khushi Kapoor), as they navigate school life, friendships, family dynamics, and their roles in everything around them.