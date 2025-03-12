Ibrahim Ali Khan’s nutritionist Nicole Kedia discusses the adjustments she made to the “genetically blessed” actor’s lifestyle to help him prep for three films

Ibrahim Ali Khan; (right) Nicole Kedia. Pic/Instagram

Sports nutritionist and integrative health coach Nicole Linhares Kedia agrees that Ibrahim Ali Khan is “genetically blessed” when it comes to his physique. Yet, tasked with monitoring the Nadaaniyan actor’s diet, Kedia had to account for more factors than one. “He was prepping for three films,” says Kedia, adding that while some films needed him to flaunt a perfectly chiselled frame, others, including one based on a marathon runner, were less demanding.

“As a young boy, he has a lot of distractions in his life, when it comes to food. But, he was disciplined on this plan, and would often share pictures of his meals to ensure he was adhering to the portions,” says Kedia, adding that she designed a plan that catered to the actor’s taste. “He likes bhurji, parathas, wraps, and shawarmas. While, in the past, he would eat a lot of red meat and meet his protein requirement, he had no control over his macros. We worked on adding antioxidants and fibre to his diet, as well as fennel seeds, and other elements that would help control his blood sugar spikes. Because he enjoys biryani, we’d let him have it with brown rice, or quinoa. However, there was a big cut on the oil content.”

Kedia says it is the “small things” that she worked on that made the big difference. “His circadian rhythm was not set, so we addressed that. At times, he’d train on an empty stomach, and we needed to add a pre-workout, considering that his [routines were strenuous]. He began to have a banana with mixed seeds before a workout, and consume water with electrolytes while training. He also began to have protein within 90 minutes of completing his exercise bout. Even though he is not gluten intolerant, he adopted a gluten-free plan because there are millets with a better nutrition profile.”