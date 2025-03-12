Breaking News
Konkan Railway and MoRTH collaborate for tunnel projects on highways
Ajit Pawar announces new rules for beer, liquor shops in housing societies
Maharashtra govt to take action on religious places violating decibel limits: CM
BMC begins removing abandoned vehicles, shifts 54 cars from Matunga
Aurangzeb remarks case: Mumbai court grants anticipatory bail to Abu Azmi
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ibrahim Ali Khans nutritionist on making changes to his lifestyle to prep for 3 films

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s nutritionist on making changes to his lifestyle to prep for 3 films

Updated on: 12 March,2025 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sonia Lulla | sonia.lulla@mid-day.com

Top

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s nutritionist Nicole Kedia discusses the adjustments she made to the “genetically blessed” actor’s lifestyle to help him prep for three films

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s nutritionist on making changes to his lifestyle to prep for 3 films

Ibrahim Ali Khan; (right) Nicole Kedia. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s nutritionist on making changes to his lifestyle to prep for 3 films
x
00:00

Sports nutritionist and integrative health coach Nicole Linhares Kedia agrees that Ibrahim Ali Khan is “genetically blessed” when it comes to his physique. Yet, tasked with monitoring the Nadaaniyan actor’s diet, Kedia had to account for more factors than one. “He was prepping for three films,” says Kedia, adding that while some films needed him to flaunt a perfectly chiselled frame, others, including one based on a marathon runner, were less demanding. 


“As a young boy, he has a lot of distractions in his life, when it comes to food. But, he was disciplined on this plan, and would often share pictures of his meals to ensure he was adhering to the portions,” says Kedia, adding that she designed a plan that catered to the actor’s taste. “He likes bhurji, parathas, wraps, and shawarmas. While, in the past, he would eat a lot of red meat and meet his protein requirement, he had no control over his macros. We worked on adding antioxidants and fibre to his diet, as well as fennel seeds, and other elements that would help control his blood sugar spikes. Because he enjoys biryani, we’d let him have it with brown rice, or quinoa. However, there was a big cut on the oil content.”


Kedia says it is the “small things” that she worked on that made the big difference. “His circadian rhythm was not set, so we addressed that. At times, he’d train on an empty stomach, and we needed to add a pre-workout, considering that his [routines were strenuous]. He began to have a banana with mixed seeds before a workout, and consume water with electrolytes while training. He also began to have protein within 90 minutes of completing his exercise bout. Even though he is not gluten intolerant, he adopted a gluten-free plan because there are millets with a better nutrition profile.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ibrahim Ali Khan fitness bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK