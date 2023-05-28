IIFA 2023: Hrithik Roshan expresses excitement on 'War 2' with Jr NTR; shares update on 'Fighter'

At the IIFA 2023 green carpet, Hrithik Roshan was asked by the media about his upcoming films 'Fighter' and 'War 2' which have created quite the buzz

Everyone is eagerly waiting to get details about Hrithik Roshan's 'War 2' ever since reports circulated on the internet about Jr NTR joining the action-packed film. Hrithik, on the sidelines of IIFA Awards 2023, expressed his happiness about sharing screen space with the 'RRR' star.

"I am very excited," exclaimed Hrithik on being asked about 'War 2' with Jr NTR. On May 20, Hrithik even penned an interesting birthday wish for Jr NTR. He not only wished Jr NTR in Telugu but also told him about meeting him on the 'battlefield'.

Taking to Twitter to wish Jr NTR, Hrithik wrote, "Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi (battlefield) my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace...until we meet (wink emoji). Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama (happy birthday my dear friend)."

Fans of Jr NTR and Hrithik were elated to see the latter's tweet. At IIFA 2023 green carpet, Hrithik also shared an update on 'Fighter

"The film is nearing completion...we are almost done with it...fingers crossed," he said. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' also stars Deepika Padukone, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. It is touted as an aerial action thriller.

