Hrithik Roshan bagged the top award at IIFA 2023 for his role as Vedha in Pushkar-Gayathri's 'Vikram Vedha'

Hrithik Roshan. Pic/IIFA

Listen to this article IIFA 2023: Hrithik Roshan wins 'Best Actor' award for 'Vikram Vedha' x 00:00

Hrithik Roshan bagged the trophy of Best Actor in a Leading Role at IIFA 2023 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. He received the trophy for his action-packed performance in 'Vikram Vedha', which also starred Saif Ali Khan. The pictures and videos of Hrithik from the special moment have surfaced online.

In his acceptance speech, Hrithik said, "I have lived with Vedha for many years now. It began right here in Abu Dhabi. I gave my first shot as Vedha here...it feels like life has come full circle to me. Vedha helped me unleash madness inside me which I did not know that it exist. Thank you universe and thank you Vedha for helping me discover that madness and helping me discover the strength to hold that madness."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I love you guys...I will never take you for granted," he added. The film is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil project with the same title, which featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

The story of 'Vikram Vedha' is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities. Pushkar and Gayathri, who helmed the original 'Vikram Vedha', have directed the remake. During his speech, Hrithik also gave a shout-out to Pushkar and Gayathri.

In the coming months, Hrithik will be seen in a different avatar in 'Fighter', which also stars Deepika Padukone. He also has 'War 2' with Jr NTR in the pipeline.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan to have a special slow motion walk in 'Fighter'?

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever