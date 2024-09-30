IIFA 2024: After several years, Rekha graced the stage and gave a mesmerising performance. Dressed in a pink anarkali suit, the veteran took the audience back in time

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards was held in Abu Dhabi over the weekend. The Day 2 of the awards saw several Bollywood stars take the stage and give stellar performances. But it was veteran actor Rekha whose performance that made the IIFA 2024 night even more memorable. She left the audience amazed with her graceful performance, bringing a special energy to the event.

The actress, who once again proved that age is just a number, wore a beautiful Anarkali dress and looked as elegant as ever as she performed alongside a group of dancers for over 20 minutes. The official Instagram page of IIFA shared glimpses from her performance, taking fans on a nostalgic journey to her golden days in cinema.

Video of the actress performing to retro songs has been doing the rounds on social media as well. One of the songs that she danced to was 'Piya Tose Naina Lage Re' from the iconic film Guide. She also danced energetically to the number 'Pardesiya' from the film 'Mr Natwarlal'.

Umrao Jaan’s mujra after 43 years! What a legend and dancer you are #Rekha ji 🥹💕💕 The og queen of btown, i bow and stan you for life 🫶🧿

pic.twitter.com/9OTnRIyzNS — momo 💌 (@psichip) September 29, 2024

At the age of almost 70, what charm, what moves, what grace, what magic. #Rekha pic.twitter.com/kP6AEEBu3m — Madhukar Pandey (@MadhukarPandey) September 29, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

About star-studded IIFA 2024 event in Abu Dhabi

The second day of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 was a star-studded affair, held in Abu Dhabi. Bollywood's biggest celebrities graced the event, including icons like Hema Malini, Rekha, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

One of the major highlights of the night was Shah Rukh Khan, who not only hosted the event but also entertained the audience with his signature charm. Joining him on stage were Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar, and together, they gave an electrifying performance on Shah Rukh's hit song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan." Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal brought the house down with their effortless camaraderie. They were seen performing together to songs like 'Tauba Tauba' and 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam'.

The three-day celebration kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries--Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.