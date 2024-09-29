Shah Rukh Khan turned host for IIFA 2024 on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. The actor was seen grooving to hit tracks and winning hearts with his wise cracks

Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal. Pic/IIFA

Listen to this article IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan puts a stop to 'Tauba Tauba' trend with Vicky Kaushal, watch x 00:00

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a royal entry to a thunderous cheer on the IIFA 2024 stage as he turned host for the evening. It was a night filled with fun, wit, dancing, and memorable moments in Abu Dhabi as Khan worked his charm on stage.

Shah Rukh Khan does the Tauba Tauba step with Vicky Kaushal

When Vicky Kaushal turned up on stage as co-host during the night, Shah Rukh Khan engaged in some dance with him. The two were seen dancing to the viral 'Tauba Tauba' song. Khan tried his best to math steps with Vicky but he sure had the last say as he got Vicky to stop dancing.

The duo also performed to the recreated version of the song 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' from the film 'Bad Newz'. The original song was from the film 'Duplicate' and was picturised on Khan, Juhi Chawal and Sonali Bendre. Shah Rukh and Vicky Kaushal also shared a fun moment as they danced to 'Oo Antava' song.

Shah Rukh Khan wins the Best Actor award

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan bagged the trophy of Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in 'Jawan' at IIFA 2024 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

He received the award for his action-packed performance in 'Jawan', which also starred Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi.

While receiving his award, SRK touched the feet of filmmaker Mani Ratnam and gave a warm hug to AR Rahman.

This gesture of King Khan won the hearts of his fans once again.

SRK returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' in January 2023. In the film, SRK donned an action avatar and left everyone in awe. The film broke several records at the box office and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry. The film marked SRK's first hit after his sabbatical of four years post delivering a series of duds like 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'.

After 'Pathaan', King Khan returned to theatres in September with 'Jawan'. The film once again saw SRK in an action avatar. The film collected over Rs 1000 cr. at the worldwide box office. 'Jawan' has redefined box office success, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances, and rewriting record books along the way.

Released on September 7, 'Jawan' marked the first collaboration of SRK with director Atlee.

The film also stars Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya.

The three-day celebration kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries--Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.