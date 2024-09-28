Shah Rukh Khan to play don and mentor to Suhana Khan in 'King'

With Tyrewala’s dialogue draft complete, the Shah Rukh-Suhana starrer King gears up for a high-octane shoot in Hungary, kicking off in January 2025

Pic/Instagram

The wheels are in motion for one of next year’s most anticipated films, starring Shah Rukh Khan and daughter, Suhana. The first schedule will kick off in January. Abbas Tyrewala has completed the dialogues for King, a film directed by Sujoy Ghosh, which will mark Suhana’s big screen debut following The Archies (2023) that released on Netflix. The story focuses on two individuals who come together under difficult circumstances. “With shades of grey, Shah Rukh plays a don and a mentor to Suhana’s character. He helps her navigate her way through the crime-infested world while testing her survival skills against their common enemy, played by Abhishek Bachchan,” reveals a source.

Abbas Tyrewala

Pre-production will commence in October. “Abbas Tyrewala of War 2 fame has completed the first draft of the dialogues. Shah Rukh, Suhana, Abhay Verma, who plays her love interest, and Abhishek will kick off the first schedule in Budapest. The makers are in discussions with some of Hollywood’s top action directors for the film. Siddharth Anand, who has designed the action sequences for King, will also serve as the creative producer,” the source adds.

Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for King. According to the source, he has already created the background score for the announcement video. “The film will be announced on Shah Rukh’s birthday [on November 2]. The father-daughter duo has begun training for their action sequences,” says the source, adding that the filmmakers selected Budapest in January because it’s the coldest time of the year in the Hungarian capital. “[The film requires] the dull and grey climate brought upon by the rainy and sometimes snowy region in January.”