Boney Kapoor expressed his love for his daughters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor and said that they are trying to follow in their mother Sridevi's footsteps

Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Listen to this article Boney Kapoor likely to cast Khushi Kapoor in Sridevi's last film Mom sequel x 00:00

Producer Boney Kapoor, during the silver jubilee celebrations of IIFA 2025 on Sunday, shared that he is planning the sequel to Sridevi's last film, 'Mom,' with his daughter Khushi Kapoor. During the media interaction on the green carpet at IIFA 2025, Boney expressed his love for his daughters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor and said that they are trying to follow in their mother Sridevi's footsteps to achieve a similar level of perfection across different film industries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boney said, "I have watched all of Khushi's films. 'Archies', 'Loveyappa' and 'Nadaaniyaan'. I am planning a film with her too after 'No Entry'. It would be a movie with Khushi. It could be 'Mom 2'. She is trying to follow in the footsteps of her mother. Her mother was the top star in all the languages she worked in. I hope Khushi and Janhvi succeeded in this same level of perfection."

Released in 2017, 'Mom' starred Sridevi and was directed by Ravi Udyawar. The 'Chandni' actress also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously, for her performance in the film. The producer also shared updates regarding his upcoming production venture 'No Entry'. He opened up about the leading ladies in the film and said that they will formally announce the name of the actresses after they finalise.

Boney said, "It (No Entry) will go sometime in July-August. There are too many leading ladies, so I can't just talk about a few now. We have locked a few now and have some more to go. After we finalise, there will be a formal announcement." Boney Kapoor is currently producing the much-anticipated sequel to the 2005 hit comedy 'No Entry. ' The pre-production process of the film has already started.

Although further details about the plot and other cast members remain under wraps, some viral reports suggest that 'No Entry 2' will star Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. 'No Entry', which was also directed by Bazmee, was a massive success upon its release in 2005.

The film, which starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and an ensemble cast including Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, and Esha Deol, became a major hit. Meanwhile, the IIFA Digital Awards, held on March 8, saw major wins for Kriti Sanon, Jitendra Kumar, Panchayat Season 3, and Amar Singh Chamkila.

The main IIFA Awards night, hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar, kicked off on March 9. The awards show also featured a performance by Kareena Kapoor Khan to pay tribute to her legendary grandfather, filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Earlier in the day, the event celebrated the 50th anniversary of the classic film 'Sholay' with a special screening at the iconic Rajmandir Cinema.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever