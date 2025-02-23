Reflecting on the iconic Sridevi's journey from South Indian cinema to Bollywood on her Death Anniversary, tracing her rise as an iconic figure in film industries across India

In Pic: Sridevi

Listen to this article Looking at Sridevi's successful journey from South cinema to Bollywood x 00:00

The late Sridevi's journey from the South Indian film industry to Hindi cinema is a tale of determination, adaptability, and the creation of a true legend. Born in Tamil Nadu, Sridevi started her acting career in South Indian films at a young age. Her expressive eyes, graceful dance, and outstanding acting skills quickly brought her into the spotlight. Even as a teenager, she was a sought-after star in the South.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sridevi's debut to moving to South

Sridevi made her Bollywood debut as a child artiste in the 1975 hit Julie but continued ruling the South Indian film industry where she established herself as a leading heroine with films such as 16 Vayathinile, Sigappu Rojakkal, Meendum Kokila, and Moondram Pirai.

Sridevi's aspirations reached new heights when she began her acting career in Bollywood. In 1978, she made her debut as a lead actor in the film Solva Sawan. Her breakthrough came in 1983 with the movie Himmatwala, where she starred opposite Jeetendra and showcased her dancing skills. Her performance in the song 'Nainon Mein Sapna' dressed as an 'apsara' (a celestial beauty in Hindu mythology) established her as one of the best dancers in Indian cinema.

Her role in 'Himmatwala' truly announced her arrival in Bollywood. Sridevi's exceptional acting, combined with her seamless transition between intense drama and lively comedy, endeared her to audiences across the country.

Moving from South Indian cinema meant conquering a completely new domain with her talent. Collaborating with filmmakers like Yash Chopra and Shekhar Kapur resulted in iconic films such as Chandni, Mr. India, and Lamhe, which showcased her craft. In an industry dominated by male superstars, Sridevi reversed the trend by her sheer acting prowess. In fact, most times, her name was a guarantee enough for a film's success.

Sridevi's iconic performances

Sridevi is remembered for her performances in some of the most iconic Bollywood films like Mr. India, Nagina, Sadma, ChaalBaaz, Chandni, Khuda Gawah, among many others in different Indian languages. Sridevi, who made a comeback to Bollywood in 2012 with English Vinglish after a hiatus of 15 years, was last seen in Mom in 2017.

Tragically, Sridevi passed away in 2018, leaving an irreplaceable void. Nevertheless, her transition from South to Bollywood remains a source of inspiration for aspiring actors across generations.