Yesterday, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan broke the internet with a reunion that made fans nostalgic. Kareena and Shahid, who share a five-year-long dating history, have worked in films like Chup Chup Ke and Jab We Met. The exes attended an event in Jaipur, and after making headlines for ignoring each other at public events, yesterday, they didn't even share the stage but hugged and chatted with each other, making it one of the most talked-about moments of the event. Now, as the fans gush over the viral moment, Shahid Kapoor has reacted to the reunion.

Shahid Kapoor on re-union with Kareena Kapoor

Speaking with the media on the green carpet of the IIFA Digital Awards, Shahid Kapoor addressed the epic reunion moment and said, "For us, it's nothing new... Aaj stage pe mile aur hum log idhar udhar milte rehte hain (Today we met on stage, but we keep running into each other here and there), but it's totally normal for us... If people felt nice, it's nice."

Shahid and Kareena's on-screen chemistry in the blockbuster Jab We Met has made fans ship them together, and years after moving on from each other and getting married to their respective spouses, this moment has made fans nostalgic. Reportedly, the two, however, parted ways just before Jab We Met was filmed.

Kareena and Shahid parted ways after five years

Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2016. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016, while Shahid and Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

There has been no update on Kareena’s film front yet. 2025 started on a rough note for her since Saif was stabbed multiple times by an intruder at their Bandra home. Last year, she was seen in films like Crew, The Buckingham Murders, and Singham Again.

Shahid Kapoor’s work front

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Deva, co-starring Pooja Hegde. In the movie, Shahid portrays a rebellious police officer who delves into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation, while Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the role of a journalist. It is directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews.