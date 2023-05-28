IIFA Awards 2023: Here's the full list of winners

Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt won the top acting honours, while R Madhavan bagged the best director award with Drishyam 2 being awarded the Best Pictures

Winners of IIFA 2023

The IIFA Awards 2023 was held in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday with the IIFA Rocks event held on May 26, and the main awards night on May 27. Several B-town celebs including Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, and Sara Ali Khan among others marked their presence at the award night.

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor- Male, Female trophies for their performances in the films 'Vikram Vedha' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Ajay Devgn's thriller film 'Drishyam 2' was awarded Best Picture and R Madhavan won the Best Director award for his film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'. There were many big wins at the ceremony.

Check out the full list of winners here:

1. Best Picture - Drishyam 2

2. Best Director - R Madhavan, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

3. Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) - Hrithik Roshan, Vikram Vedha

4. Best Performance in a Leading (Female) - Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi

5. Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) - Anil Kapoor, JugJugg Jiyo

6. Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) - Mouni Roy, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

7. Best Debut (Male) - Babil Khan, Qala and Shantanu Maheshwari, Gangubai Kathiawadi

8. Best Debut (Female) - Khushalii Kumar, Dhokha: Round D Corner

9. Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh, Kesariya, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

10. Best Playback Singer (Female) - Shreya Ghoshal, Rasiya, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

11. Best Music - Pritam Chakraborty, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

12. Best Lyrics - Amitabh Bhattacharya, Kesariya, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

13. Best Story Original - Jasmeet K Reen and Parveez Sheikh, Darlings

14. Best Story Adapted - Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2

15. Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema - Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Ved

16. Oustanding Achievement in Indian Cinema - Kamal Haasan

17. Outstanding Achievement for Fashion in Cinema - Manish Malhotra

