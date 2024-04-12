Set to depict Lance Naik Wani’s journey from militant to Army man, Ikhwan maker Harman on how he assured late hero’s wife of telling the story with sensitivity

When Harman Baweja learnt that a militant-turned-soldier became the first Kashmiri to earn an Ashoka Chakra, the actor-producer knew there was a story to be explored. That’s how the seeds of Ikhwan, a drama based on the late Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani’s life, were sown. “It’s the journey of a boy who got swayed by militancy. When he realised he was on the wrong side, he became a soldier. It’s a story of redemption. Also, the Indian Army was forgiving enough to give a militant an opportunity to prove that he wanted to do the right thing,” says Baweja.

Taking the story of the late hero, who was killed in a counter-terrorist operation in 2018, to the masses is a big undertaking. Baweja says a vital part of the process was to assure Wani’s wife Mehjabeen Akhtar of his honest intention. He credits Lieutenant General Satish Dua for facilitating their interaction. “His wife shows tremendous courage, and wears everything as a badge of honour. It was important to make them understand that we’d approach the film with care and sensitivity. After she understood our vision, the family was amazing to us. We went to Kashmir a few times, and they came down to Mumbai as well.”

Films on patriotism often veer into jingoism. But Baweja says a lot of research, aided by historians, has gone into it. “The difference between patriotism and jingoism is the difference between love and obsession. Love is a selfless emotion. There is an inherent patriotism to this character.” While he remains tight-lipped on who will play the protagonist, he shares that Ikhwan will roll in the second half of 2024.