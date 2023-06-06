Breaking News
Mumbai: Collapsed bihar bridge contractor is building GMLR
Could this tech have averted Odisha disaster?
Mumbai: Posters emerge on Metro 6 now, as babus turn a blind eye
Mumbai, brace for sweltering nights, too!
Mumbai will get flood relief at 31 spots by 2024, says BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ileana DCruz her baby nugget enjoy soaking up some sun at beach

Ileana D'Cruz & her 'baby nugget' enjoy soaking up some sun at beach

Updated on: 06 June,2023 05:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Mother-to-be and actress Ileana D'Cruz shared a picture dressed in a bright yellow bikini as she soaked up some sun in her "babymoon"

Ileana D'Cruz & her 'baby nugget' enjoy soaking up some sun at beach

Ileana on sun-soaked 'babymoon', Pics/Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram


Mother-to-be and actress Ileana D'Cruz shared a picture dressed in a bright yellow bikini as she soaked up some sun in her "babymoon".

Ileana took to her Instagram stories, where she shared some pictures having a gala time at the beach.

Without revealing the destination, Ileana flaunted her blooming baby bump in one of the images.

She captioned it: "Soaked up some lovely sunshine. Think baby nugget loved it too."

Other pictures showed her feet covered in sand and anklets made out of sea shells, which she captioned: "Sandy toes, happy heart".

Ileana made the announcement on social media about her pregnancy in April. However, she did not share the details about the father of her unborn child.

Earlier several reports claimed that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Ileana Dcruz katrina kaif bollywood Bollywood celebs spotted bollywood news Bollywood Breaking News Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK