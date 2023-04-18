Ileana D'Cruz announces she is all set to welcome her first child, see post

Bollywood actor Ileana D'Cruz posted pictures on Instagram and announced her first pregnancy

Ileana D'Cruz has revealed that she is expecting her first child. To make the announcement, the actor headed to Instagram and posted two beautiful pictures.

She posted one of a baby romper 'And so the adventure begins’ written on it, and another of a'mama' pendant with the caption, "Coming soon, Can’t wait to meet you my little darling"

After some time Ileana's mom Samira D'Cruz commented on her post, "Welcome soon to the world my new grand baby (heart emoticon) can’t wait (dancing emoji)." Soon after all the fans and Ileana's admirers applauded her as well.

Ileana was hospitalised in January 2023. She shared her picture on Instagram Story to give a health update with the caption, "To everyone messaging me about my health, thank you so much for your concern for me. I really truly appreciate the love and I can assure you that I'm absolutely fine now. Get some good medical care at the right time."

Sebastian Laurent Michel, Katrina Kaif's brother, was rumoured to be dating Ileana. They were also seen in pictures with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's group.

On the work front, Ileana was recently featured in a music video, Sab Gazab, sung by Goldkartz, Badshah.

Ileana was last seen in financial thriller film 'The Big Bull' along with Abhishek Bachchan and Nikita Dutta was released on Disney+ Hotstar. The film was based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta who was involved in financial crimes over a period of 10 years during 1980–1990.

Ileana D'cruz has worked in several films like 'Barfi', 'Main Tera Hero', 'Baadshaho', 'Phata Poster Nikla Hero', 'Raid', 'Pagalpanti' and many more.

She will be next seen in her upcoming social comedy film 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely' directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. It also features Randeep Hooda and Karan Kunddra in lead.