Actress Ileana D'Cruz ended the year with a video that summed up 2024. The video included highlights from her year and largely featured her husband Michael Dolan and their son Koa Phoenix. On Wednesday, D'Cruz shared a video reflecting on cherished moments from 2024 while welcoming 2025. While it highlighted special moments of every month, her visual from October has grabbed the collective attention of the internet.

In the blink-and-miss October appearance, Ileana can be seen holding a pregnancy test kit and looking into the camera, visibly happy. Captioning her post, she wrote, “Love. Peace. Kindness. Here’s hoping 2025 is all that and so much more (sic).”

While Ileana did not mention her pregnancy, fans immediately caught the visual and speculated the same in the comment section.

A fan wrote, "Second Baby is coming in 2025? or we misunderstand."

"Wait…October…congratulations again," wrote another user.

"Are you pregnant again," asked a netizen.

Ileana's son Koa turns 1

The actress celebrated the first birthday of her son with Michael in August last year. The actress took to her Instagram last night and dropped cute pictures of her baby boy, Koa Phoenix, as she celebrated his first birthday. Through her post, Ileana took a trip down memory lane and shared some cute pictures with her fans.

The first picture shows Phoenix’s back, while another photo has Koa enjoying a delicious cake. One photograph has Koa sleeping on his mama’s stomach, and another has him posing with his mom and dad. While sharing the pictures, Ileana wrote, “Where did the time go?? Just like that, my baby is 1.”

After announcing her pregnancy, the actress for the longest time kept the identity of her partner a secret. For the unversed, a DNA India article disclosed the identity of Ileana's mystery partner, Michael Dolan, as well as the fact that he and the actress are already married. According to rumors, the couple married in a secret ceremony on May 13 of this year, four weeks before Ileana revealed her pregnancy on social media.

Ileana's work front

On the work front, the actress was last seen in "Do Aur Do Pyaar," a captivating tale of romance filled with surprises. Set against the backdrop of mesmerizing melodies, the film invites audiences to embark on a journey where love knows no boundaries. Mark your calendars as "Do Aur Do Pyaar" gears up to hit the screens on April 19, 2024. The film stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy in lead roles.