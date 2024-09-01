Ileana D'cruz leaves her kitchen in a mess after cooking up a storm

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 September,2024 06:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Top

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ileana, who has 16.1 million followers on the photo-sharing application, dropped a humorous series of posts showcasing her kitchen woes

Ileana D'Cruz. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actress Ileana D'Cruz took to social media to share a lighthearted look at her kitchen struggles, revealing a messy stove that left her followers amused.


Taking to Instagram Stories, Ileana, who has 16.1 million followers on the photo-sharing application, dropped a humorous series of posts showcasing her kitchen woes. 



In her first video, she proudly declared that she spent 30 minutes scrubbing her stove clean, giving her followers a glimpse into her domestic life.


However, her next video told a different story. Captioned "and then did this", Ileana revealed that her cleaning efforts were short-lived. The video showed her cooking up a storm, leaving her stove in a messy state once again. The final picture she shared showed her stove in disarray, with splatters and spills everywhere. 

She captioned it "why?" with a crying emoji, expressing her frustration at the never-ending battle to keep her kitchen clean.

Earlier Ileana had shared a video of herself baking Sourdough bread, an Egyptian starter.

Ileana made her film debut in 2006 with the Telugu romance film 'Devadasu', directed by Y. V. S. Chowdary, and starring Ram. She has been a part of movies like 'Pokiri', 'Kedi', 'Khatarnak', 'Rakhi', 'Munna', 'Bhale Dongalu', 'Kick', 'Shakti', 'Nenu Naa Rakshasi', 'Devudu Chesina Manushulu', and 'Nanban'.

Ileana featured in the 2012 period romantic comedy 'Barfi!', written and directed by Anurag Basu, starring Ranbir Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra.

She was also a part of the 2013 action comedy 'Phata Poster Nikhla Hero' directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film featured Shahid Kapoor. She has been a part of music videos like - 'Pehli Dafa', and 'Sab Gazab'.

