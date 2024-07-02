'I’m the ugliest actor': Nawazuddin Siddiqui on facing colourism, discrimination in society

Nawazuddin Siddiqui who will next be seen in 'Rautu Ka Raaz' opened up about people hating him for being ugly.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Pic/Instagram

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry. From the powerful performances in 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Badlapur', and 'Manto' to bagging a nomination at International Emmy Awards 2021 for 'Serious Men', he has carved a stellar career for himself. But, like most of us -- Nawazuddin has also experienced a fair share of discrimination in society for his looks.

In an interview with News18, he shared, “I don't know why some people hate us because of our appearance. Maybe it's because our faces are like this - so ugly. We also feel this when we see ourselves in the mirror. We also say to ourselves, 'Why did we come into the film industry with such an ugly face?' I’m the ugliest actor – physically – in the film industry. I believe this because I've been hearing all this from the beginning, and now I'm starting to believe it too.”

That being said, Nawazuddin is grateful to Bollywood for not going as per societal norms and blessing him with opportunities. “I have no complaints against the film industry. I want to thank all the directors who have given me a variety of characters. If you have even a little talent, the industry gives you a lot. There is discrimination in society, not in the industry,” he added.

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up for the release of his next film, 'Rautu Ka Raaz'. He will be seen playing a cop, Deepak Negi. It is set against the picturesque village of Rautu Ki Beli in Uttarakhand. The story revolves around a town that hasn't witnessed a murder in over a decade and a half.

The official synopsis of the film read, "The film revolves around the mysterious death of a warden at a blind school in Rautu Ki Beli, a sleepy town that hasn't witnessed a murder in over a decade and a half. This is where SHO Deepak Negi aka Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his team step in as they are tasked with solving this rare and high-profile murder investigation."

"The film showcases a unique and jovial camaraderie between SHO Deepak Negi (played by Nawazuddin) and sub-inspector Dimri (played by Rajesh Kumar) who are forced out of their lazy state of being owing to this murder investigation. So, get ready to witness a mystery thriller unraveling the laziest murder investigation ever."

The film had its gala premiere at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) last year where it received a warm welcome and is now set for its OTT premiere on June 28th on ZEE5.

(With inputs from ANI)