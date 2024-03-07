Imran Khan confirms divorce with Avantika Malik, infuriated over girlfriend Lekha Washington called 'homewrecker'

Imran's marriage with Avantika Malik hit the headlines as their separation rumours were rife in the last few years.

Imran Khan Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actor Imran Khan has finally broken the silence on rumours about his separation from estranged wife Avantika Malik. Confirming his divorce, the actor also spilled the beans on his newfound love with girlfriend Lekha Washington. In an interview with Vogue, Imran said, “I’ve been out of the room for a very long time. In my absence, it has been easy to speak about me. The speculation that I’m romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I’m divorced and have been separated since February 2019. There’s this narrative of Lekha being a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic but it also takes away my agency as an individual."

“Lekha and I grew close during the lockdown, a year and a half after I had been separated from Avantika and almost a year after she had separated from her partner, not husband as it has been widely reported," the actor added.

For those unversed, Imran is Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s nephew.

Imran's marriage with Avantika Malik hit the headlines as their separation rumours were rife in the last few years. Avantika and Imran got married in 2011 and they are parents to a daughter named Imara. Rumours of their separation started around 2019, although neither Imran nor Avantika commented on it. Later they reportedly decided to go separate ways. A few years ago, one of Imran's friends said in an interview, that he had quit acting. The actor neither accepted nor denied the fact.

Imran made his debut with 'Jaane Tu ...Ya jaane na' opposite Genelia D'Souza in 2008. However, he did not achieve much success after his first film. Over the years he has been featured in films like ‘Kidnap’, ‘Luck’, ‘I Hate Luv Storys’, ‘Break Ke Baad’, ‘Delhi Belly’, ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’, and ‘Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu’ among others. Not many were a commercial success.

Lekha Washington is known for her movies in Tamil and Telugu language. She had also made a special appearance in the Hindi film 'Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola' featuring Imran Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Pankaj Kapur in the lead.

(With inputs from ANI)