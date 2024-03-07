Breaking News
Marathas should not fall prey to false promises on reservations: Raj Thackeray
Cop's body found on railway tracks in Beed, suicide note recovered
ED attachment of Baramati Agro assets politically motivated: Rohit Pawar
Sharad Pawar declares Supriya Sule as party candidate from Baramati
Mumbai Coastal Road: Mumbai Police sets speed limit on coastal Road, check complete list of traffic rules
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Imran Khan confirms divorce with Avantika Malik infuriated over girlfriend Lekha Washington called homewrecker
<< Back to Elections 2024

Imran Khan confirms divorce with Avantika Malik, infuriated over girlfriend Lekha Washington called 'homewrecker'

Updated on: 07 March,2024 12:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Imran's marriage with Avantika Malik hit the headlines as their separation rumours were rife in the last few years.

Imran Khan confirms divorce with Avantika Malik, infuriated over girlfriend Lekha Washington called 'homewrecker'

Imran Khan Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Imran Khan confirms divorce with Avantika Malik, infuriated over girlfriend Lekha Washington called 'homewrecker'
x
00:00

Bollywood actor Imran Khan has finally broken the silence on rumours about his separation from estranged wife Avantika Malik. Confirming his divorce, the actor also spilled the beans on his newfound love with girlfriend Lekha Washington. In an interview with Vogue, Imran said, “I’ve been out of the room for a very long time. In my absence, it has been easy to speak about me. The speculation that I’m romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I’m divorced and have been separated since February 2019. There’s this narrative of Lekha being a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic but it also takes away my agency as an individual."


“Lekha and I grew close during the lockdown, a year and a half after I had been separated from Avantika and almost a year after she had separated from her partner, not husband as it has been widely reported," the actor added. 


For those unversed, Imran is Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s nephew. 


Imran's marriage with Avantika Malik hit the headlines as their separation rumours were rife in the last few years. Avantika and Imran got married in 2011 and they are parents to a daughter named Imara. Rumours of their separation started around 2019, although neither Imran nor Avantika commented on it. Later they reportedly decided to go separate ways. A few years ago, one of Imran's friends said in an interview, that he had quit acting. The actor neither accepted nor denied the fact.

Imran made his debut with 'Jaane Tu ...Ya jaane na' opposite Genelia D'Souza in 2008. However, he did not achieve much success after his first film. Over the years he has been featured in films like ‘Kidnap’, ‘Luck’, ‘I Hate Luv Storys’, ‘Break Ke Baad’, ‘Delhi Belly’, ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’, and ‘Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu’ among others. Not many were a commercial success. 

Lekha Washington is known for her movies in Tamil and Telugu language. She had also made a special appearance in the Hindi film 'Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola' featuring Imran Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Pankaj Kapur in the lead. 

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

imran khan avantika malik aamir khan Entertainment News bollywood news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK