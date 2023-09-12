Imran Khan has been on a spree of posting throwback posts, this time, the throwback post featured stills from the classic 'I Hate Luv stories

When you think of love and romance in Bollywood, one name that immediately comes to mind is Imran Khan. He's often hailed as the "King of Rom-coms", and rightfully so, with a slew of beloved films like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu to his credit. Recently, he dropped a hint about a Bollywood comeback, sending his fans into a frenzy of excitement.

But that's not all. Imran Khan has been treating his fans to a delightful trip down memory lane by sharing nostalgic throwbacks from his iconic films. His latest throwback took us back to the cult classic, I Hate Luv Storys, a film that's revered as one of the finest rom-coms in Bollywood history.

In I Hate Luv Storys, Imran Khan portrayed the character of Jai, a man whose struggle with love resonated with audiences around the globe. Imran shared stills from the movie on his Instagram and took a moment to reflect on the film's quirky title. He humorously addressed the unique spelling of the title, which, in his words, "always made me feel like I was wearing my shoes on the wrong feet." He revealed that the unconventional spelling was a nod to numerology, a touch of mysticism he didn't personally subscribe to but couldn't help but acknowledge given the film's enduring popularity.

Imran delved into the behind-the-scenes magic of creating "I Hate Luv Storys." He expressed how he instantly clicked with director Punit Malhotra, leading to a fantastic working relationship. The film's energy was palpable, with a storyline set in the world of cinema, and this added a special energy to everyone's behaviour. Imran reminisced about the scenes that were inspired by real-life moments in the movie business, from the director who disciplined his assistant directors like a schoolteacher to the star who needed massive cue cards for his lines.

And then there was his co-star, Sonam Kapoor, who played the leading lady. Imran couldn't help but express his admiration for her, making it clear that falling in love with her character on screen wasn't much of a challenge.

Imran's trip down memory lane was accompanied by a collection of pictures from the "I Hate Luv Storys" shoot. He admitted that selecting just a few was a difficult task, but the joy among the cast and crew were evident in every image.

As Imran Khan continues to tease a possible comeback, his fans can't help but revel in the nostalgia of his past rom-com glory. "I Hate Luv Storys" remains a cherished gem in Bollywood, and Imran's fond recollections only add to its appeal.