Prateik Babbar talks about Imran Khan’s Bollywood comeback: I think something is cooking

Updated on: 11 September,2023 04:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In an interview, Prateik Babbar talked about the rumours about Imran Khan’s comeback

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Imran Khan made his Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na'. The film was a critical and commercial success. After giving several fantastic performances Imran abruptly quit acting. This announcement stunned all of his followers around the country. But now there is some positive news.


In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Prateik Babbar talked about the rumours about Imran’s comeback. While sharing about ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’ actor’s return to the film business Prateik shared, "Yeah, of course, we spoke on the phone. It was good to hear his voice. Something is cooking. We all miss him. I had given up on him. But we spoke on the phone a week ago and I think something is cooking.” When asked whether he had a message for the Delhi Belly star, Prateik said, “The country wants to see you back on the big screen but the ball is in your court."


Imran has been sharing throwback pictures from the sets of his films. In August, the former actor took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “If you're wondering why I'm looking at the past so much... it's because I'm reshaping my relationship with my films. To be clear, I'm not blaming anyone for anything: all opinions are valid, and not everyone will like the same things... that's normal. Unfortunately, at the time, I was only able to look at things from a negative mindset. As such, here is how I remembered Break Ke Baad.”


He then shared some negative reviews for ‘Break Ke Baad’ as well as positive notes from followers. Recently in another throwback, Imran shared a series of pictures with Boman Irani and recalled working with him in ‘Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu’. In a long note, the former actor praised Boman Irani and shared, “He was one of the most generous actors I've had the pleasure to work with. A true gentleman.”

As soon as Imran posted the picture many of his fans commented on it, asking him to make a comeback. One fan wrote, “aut aao Jay, I mean, Jaysingh Rathore, I mean rats, I mean Kabir, I mean Jay Dhingra, I mean Gulati, I mean Tashi, I mean Kush, I mean Hukum, I mean Aslam, I mean Sriram, I mean Madhav, I mean Maddy. Bas, ab, laut aao, Imran”. While another wrote, “Throwback Throwback Bandh karo, ab Comeback karo ……”

