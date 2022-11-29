I was in tears when I first read the script, says Prateik Babbar

He will be seen essaying the role of a migrant worker in ‘India Lockdown’
The trailer of 'India Lockdown' just got released a few days ago. The movie explores the effects of the pandemic on Indian citizens' daily life. The film throws the light on all the people whose lives were affected massively during this phase. Actor Prateik Babbar openly talked about what it was like to put himself in the position of a migrant worker. After the trailer was released, Prateik Babbar was praised for his unusual avatar as a daily wage worker.
Speaking about his role, Prateik said, "I was in tears when I first read the script. My character, a migrant worker, has his life suddenly come to a standstill and must decide whether to try to exist in a city far from home or return home and live within his means. We had a lot of prep going for this character. I met a few migrant workers too and had a heart to heart conversation with them to understand their life in order to play Madhav".
Besides Prateik, 'India Lockdown' also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Prateik Babbar, Aahana Kumra, Sai Tamhankar, and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles. The film is all set to stream on Zee5 from December 2.