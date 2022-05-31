Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Seven members of family die in collision between ambulance, canter vehicle in Bareilly
53-year-old Raj Bhavan employee dies by suicide at Bandstand
Bombay Parsi Panchayat trustee elections sees four newbies on board
Former Mumbai NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede transferred to Chennai
Last body recovered from Tara Air plane crash site: Nepal Army
Hardik Patel to join BJP on June 2: Party spokesperson
Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit teacher in Kulgam
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > A.P. Dhillon highlights dark side of Punjabi rappers' life as he pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala

A.P. Dhillon highlights dark side of Punjabi rappers' life as he pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala

Updated on: 31 May,2022 11:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Moosewala was gunned down on Sunday while driving his SUV near his ancestral village in the Mansa district of Punjab, a day after his security detail was withdrawn by the Punjab government

A.P. Dhillon highlights dark side of Punjabi rappers' life as he pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala

Sidhu Moose Wala. Pic/PTI


The murder of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala has sent shock waves across the world. People from the entertainment industry are reacting in disbelief to the death of the 28-year-old in a shooting incident. The latest to join the long list of celebrities reacting to the killing is the 'Brown Munde' hitmaker A.P. Dhillon.

The Punjabi Canadian singer took to his Instagram and shared that although Moose Wala is not more with us, his legacy stays alive. Dhillon also highlighted how difficult it was to be a "Punjabi artiste behind the scenes on a daily basis", in the face of "constant judgment, hate-filled comments, threats and negative energy."




The singer, whose "Brown Munde' music video featured the departed Sidhu, wrote in the story section of his Instagram: "Most people will never know the extent of what you have to deal with as a Punjabi artiste behind the scenes on a daily basis.


Show full article

Entertainment News bollywood news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK