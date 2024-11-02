Breaking News
Mumbai: Bandra college’s teachers get relief from poll duty
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Logjam continues in Mahim
Mumbai: Scooterist's throat cut by wire hanging from hoarding
Mumbai: 50 plastic drums seized from passengers on WR
Mumbai: 22-year-old man stabbed to death over bursting of firecrackers
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > In pics Hrithik Roshan celebrates Diwali with family pens birthday note for girlfriend Saba Azad

In pics: Hrithik Roshan celebrates Diwali with family, pens birthday note for girlfriend Saba Azad

Updated on: 02 November,2024 08:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Hrithik Roshan confirmed his relationship with Saba Azad at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration, entering the party hand-in-hand with her. The duo has since been posting pictures with each other on social media

In pics: Hrithik Roshan celebrates Diwali with family, pens birthday note for girlfriend Saba Azad

Picture Courtesy/Hrithik Roshan's Instagram account

Listen to this article
In pics: Hrithik Roshan celebrates Diwali with family, pens birthday note for girlfriend Saba Azad
x
00:00

Actor Hrithik Roshan dropped precious family pictures from their celebration of Diwali with his girlfriend Saba Azad and family.


On Friday, The 'Greek God of Bollywood' posted a couple of pictures on Instagram where Hrithik can be seen posing with his parents, sons, girlfriend and other family members in traditional and casual outfits respectively.


He extended Diwali greetings in the caption, "Happy Diwali beautiful people."


In one of the pictures, Saba can be seen lighting a diya with Hrithik.

Zoya Akhtar reacted to the post and dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

About Hrithik and Saba Azad's relationship

Hrithik confirmed his relationship with Saba at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration, entering the party hand-in-hand with her. Earlier, the actor was married to Sussanne Khan, and they have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They divorced in 2014.

The Diwali celebrations this year also coincided with Saba Azad's birthday. Hrithik's Diwali post was followed by a lovely birthday post for his girlfriend. He shared a carousel of photos that capture their happy memories together. The couple often go on holidays together and the Krrish star shared some of the memories on Saba's birthday. 

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Sa. Thank you for you. 1.11.2024".

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saba has started shooting for the second season of the medical comedy-drama 'Who's Your Gynac?'.

On the other hand, Hrithik is currently filming in Italy for his upcoming movie 'War 2'.'War 2' is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films 'Wake Up Sid', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Brahmastra'. The film also stars Jr NTR.

It is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film 'War' which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles.

Directed by Siddarth Anand, this high-octane action drama minted Rs 200 crores within seven days of its release in 2019. It's touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.

(with inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hrithik roshan Saba Azad Diwali 2024 bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK