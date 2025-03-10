Just after India won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Virat Kohli, ran to meet his wife, Anushka Sharma, and hugged her as he enjoyed his victory moment

In Pic: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Yesterday, the men in blue made the entire country dance with joy as they lifted the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after beating New Zealand in the finals. This was India's third Champions Trophy title. While Team India celebrated their win, one player stole hearts—and no brownie points for guessing—it was Virat Kohli, who ran to meet his wife, Anushka Sharma, and hugged her as he enjoyed his victory moment. This sweet moment between the couple made netizens go "aww."

The perfect Viruska moment

In one of the viral clips, Virat Kohli can be seen running towards Anushka Sharma and hugging her tightly while she smiled ear to ear, enjoying her husband's big victory. Another clip shows Virat with his hand around Anushka, lost in conversation. The cameras also captured Virat hitting thumkas, making his wife smile.

As these videos of Virushka's sweet PDA moments go viral, fans have started reacting to the clips and calling them the "perfect jodi." One wrote, "Virat actually appears to be a lot cuter when he is around her. Blud be losing his complete mind and reaching to her, leaving everything ❤️😂. Anyways, congrats to the champion!" "It's really them against the world," another comment read. One comment said, "Nazar na lage 🥹🩵 such cutuuus." Another fan wrote, "Their love reminds me of this speech by Blake Lively for Ryan Reynolds: 'I'm his home. Our girls are his home...'"

The RO-Ko moment

Whenever our champions bring a trophy home, it's always worth watching them celebrate on the field because chances are, we will get to see our players being absolute cuties—and that’s exactly what happened last night. After India won the title, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma celebrated their win in the most adorable manner, as the two took the wickets and played dandiya together. This video of them dancing will be the cutest thing on the internet today.

Bowling first after Rohit lost his 12th straight toss, India's spinners restricted New Zealand to 251 for seven in the allotted 50 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/45) making significant contributions with the ball.

India completed the chase of 252 with six balls to spare after Rohit (76 off 83 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (48 off 62 balls) shone with the bat.