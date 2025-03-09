Breaking News
GBS outbreak: 12th death in Pune, tainted water found
Mumbai: Kurla gaothan residents rally against ‘slum’ tag
Mumbai: Malvani woman booked for honey trap
Mumbai: Restricted platform tickets to be sold this week
Mid-Day Impact | Let there be light! MMRDA finally pays Rs 8 lakh bill for Naigaon ROB
shot-button
Women`s Day Women`s Day
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > India wins Champions Trophy 2025 Anushka Sharma Athiya Shetty and others celebrate big moment

India wins Champions Trophy 2025! Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty and others celebrate big moment

Updated on: 09 March,2025 10:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Team India tasted victory in Dubai on Sunday as they lifted the Champions Trophy 2025 cup. They beat New Zealand by 4 wickets to be named champions. Congratulatory messages have poured in for the team

India wins Champions Trophy 2025! Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty and others celebrate big moment

Athiya Shetty and Anushka Sharma

Listen to this article
India wins Champions Trophy 2025! Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty and others celebrate big moment
x
00:00

India remained undefeated this Champions Trophy 2025 without losing a single match. The team led by Rohit Sharma lifted the cup beating New Zealand in the finals by 4 wickets. Indians took to social media to join in the celebration by congratulate the team for their third Champions trophy title with a clean record this season. Soon after Ravindra Jadeja hit the last boundary that took India to the victory side, fans started the celebration on social media. 


Anushka Sharma who was present at the Dubai International Stadium to watch the match live was seen clapping and cheering as India won the nail biting game. She was later seen getting on to the field to hug and celebrate with her husband Virat Kohli. The two shared a heart warming moment on field. Anushka also congratulated other team members. She, like crores of other Indians, could not contain her excitement at team India winning the tournament. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)


Athiya Shetty, actress and wife of cricketer KL Rahul took to social media to shower love on her husband. She shared a picture of her standing close to the TV and watching her husband play and celebrate the winning moment. In the picture, mom-to-be Athiya can be seen flaunting her baby bump as well. She dropped a heart emoji and tagged KL Rahul. 

Several other film celebrities also took to social media to congratulate the team and share their happiness. 

Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

About Ind vs NZ match: 

A swift half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma, fine knocks by Shreyas Iyer and fine spells from spinners, in particular Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, helped an all-round India seal their third ICC Champions Trophy title, beating New Zealand by four wickets in Dubai on Sunday.This is India's third ICC Champions Trophy title, having shared one with Sri Lanka in 2002 and securing the second under 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni in 2013.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Champions Trophy 2025 cricket news Jr NTR bollywood sushmita sen javed akhtar

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK