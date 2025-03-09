Team India tasted victory in Dubai on Sunday as they lifted the Champions Trophy 2025 cup. They beat New Zealand by 4 wickets to be named champions. Congratulatory messages have poured in for the team

India remained undefeated this Champions Trophy 2025 without losing a single match. The team led by Rohit Sharma lifted the cup beating New Zealand in the finals by 4 wickets. Indians took to social media to join in the celebration by congratulate the team for their third Champions trophy title with a clean record this season. Soon after Ravindra Jadeja hit the last boundary that took India to the victory side, fans started the celebration on social media.

Anushka Sharma who was present at the Dubai International Stadium to watch the match live was seen clapping and cheering as India won the nail biting game. She was later seen getting on to the field to hug and celebrate with her husband Virat Kohli. The two shared a heart warming moment on field. Anushka also congratulated other team members. She, like crores of other Indians, could not contain her excitement at team India winning the tournament.

Athiya Shetty, actress and wife of cricketer KL Rahul took to social media to shower love on her husband. She shared a picture of her standing close to the TV and watching her husband play and celebrate the winning moment. In the picture, mom-to-be Athiya can be seen flaunting her baby bump as well. She dropped a heart emoji and tagged KL Rahul.

Several other film celebrities also took to social media to congratulate the team and share their happiness.

Take a look:

About Ind vs NZ match:

A swift half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma, fine knocks by Shreyas Iyer and fine spells from spinners, in particular Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, helped an all-round India seal their third ICC Champions Trophy title, beating New Zealand by four wickets in Dubai on Sunday.This is India's third ICC Champions Trophy title, having shared one with Sri Lanka in 2002 and securing the second under 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni in 2013.