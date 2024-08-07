Several Bollywood movies have explored cross-border love stories. On this Independence Day, let's look at such films where barriers didn't exist

Time and again, Bollywood films have explored cross-border love stories, and most of them have been nothing short of iconic. Amid the buzz around Martin, this seems like the right time to talk about such stories. On this Independence Day, let's look at such films where barriers didn't exist, here's a quick list of movies that speak about relationships and love beyond borders.



Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Amid the increasing buzz around Gadar 2 and how the Sunny Deol film has been doing well, this ought to be the first film that comes to mind. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha traced the journey of Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel, the former being a woman from Pakistan. The film shows how they face challenges owing to political and social tensions while highlighting the impact of partition on families and relationships and emphasising the resilience of love in the face of adversity.



Veer-Zaara



Starring Shah Rukh Khan as Veer and Preity Zinta as Zaara, the movie narrates the story of an Indian Air Force Officer and a Pakistani woman who meet and fall in love in India. Over time, it showcases the emotional turmoil caused by cross-border separation, as Veer is imprisoned in Pakistan and Zaara must fight for his release. It explores themes like sacrifice, cultural differences, and the enduring power of love.



Raazi



Alia Bhatt plays the role of Sehmat, an Indian woman who marries a Pakistani military officer to act as a spy during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The film explores the complexities of loyalty, duty, and relationships as Sehmat navigates her dangerous mission while forming a genuine bond with her husband's family. For the unversed, it is based on a real show.



Ek Tha Tiger



This is a Bollywood action-romance film that follows the story of Tiger, played by Salman Khan, an Indian spy, who falls in love with Zoya, played by Katrina Kaif, a Pakistani spy. As their relationship blossoms amidst high-stakes missions and cross-border tensions, they navigate a world of intrigue, danger, and forbidden love.



While there are a few more films, these sure top our list!