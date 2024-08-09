Breaking News
Updated on: 09 August,2024 05:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ahead of Independence Day, the makers of Janhvi Kapoor starrer Ulajh have unveiled a patriotic anthem from the film, 'Main Hoon Tera Ae Watan', composed and sung by Shashwat Sachdev

Main Hoon Tera Ae Watan is the soul of Ulajh, says director Sudhanshu Saria

Ulajh, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew, directed by Sudhanshu Saria, has been making waves since its release. The film has garnered appreciation from audiences and critics alike. Adding to the film's success, its songs, such as "Shaukan" and "Aaja Oye,"are getting immense love from the audience.


Closer to Independence Day, the makers have unveiled a patriotic anthem from the film ‘Main Hoon Tera Ae Watan’. Composed and sung by Shashwat Sachdev with heartfelt lyrics by Kumaar, this powerful song is set to resonate deeply with audiences, evoking a profound sense of national pride and patriotism. 



Janhvi Kapoor shared her thoughts on the song, stating, “Main Hoon Tera Ae Watan holds a special place in my heart, evoking deep emotions and a strong sense of patriotism. It’s an ode to our motherland, declaring, ‘Main Hoon Tera, Ae Watan’ The song beautifully conveys the profound connection and duty we have toward our country. It’s a track that I believe will resonate with listeners long after they’ve heard it."


Director Sudhanshu Saria highlighted the song’s significance in the film “Main Hoon Tera Ae Watan is the soul of Ulajh, seamlessly combining the themes of patriotism and duty towards one’s parents and one’s country that run through the film. Shashwat has outdone himself with this intimate melody and Kumaar with the words. It’s one of those songs that will stay with you long after you’ve heard it."

Composer and Singer Shashwat Sachdev expressed his enthusiasm, “Creating ‘Main Hoon Tera Ae Watan’ was deeply fulfilling. Kumaar’s lyrics add profound depth to the track, and I’m eager for the audience to engage with it in this new format. This song is a celebration of our nation, and I hope it resonates with everyone who listens." 

Presented by Junglee Pictures, Ulajh tells the gripping story of a young diplomat from a distinguished family of patriots, who finds herself entangled in a perilous personal conspiracy while stationed far from home at a pivotal moment in her career. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, and Jitendra Joshi, promising audiences a thrilling and emotionally charged cinematic experience.

