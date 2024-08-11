Are we ready to see Gen Z actors fully commit and put in the hard work to portray these legendary freedom fighters on the big screen? It’s an intriguing idea, but only time will tell if this new generation can meet the challenge

Behind the Independence Day celebration on August 15, 1947, lies a tumultuous history filled with intense rebellions, battles, and the efforts of countless passionate Indian freedom fighters who struggled to free India from British rule. Many of these fighters endured great hardships, fought bravely, and even sacrificed their lives.

Bollywood has a long tradition of making films that revisit India’s fight for independence, and these movies have resonated with audiences not only for bringing stories from pre-independence India to life on the big screen but also for stirring patriotic emotions.

While seasoned actors like Aamir Khan as Mangal Pandey, Kangana Ranaut as the Queen of Jhansi, and Ajay Devgn as Bhagat Singh have already portrayed these roles, as Independence Day 2024 approaches, this article explores some new-generation actors in Bollywood who could rise to the challenge of playing similar characters.

Gen Z actors as freedom fighters

Vedang Raina - Mangal Pandey

Indian soldier Mangal Pandey, who is known for igniting the 1857 Indian uprising (also called the First War of Indian Independence), remains an iconic figure. With roles like the one in Jigra and his impressive performance in Archies, Vedang has shown the potential to fully embody the spirit of this freedom fighter.

Nitanshi Goel - Lakshmibai

Nitanshi Goel gained significant attention with her role as 'Phool' in Kiran Rao's Laapata Ladies, where her acting skills captivated audiences across the nation. She could easily be imagined playing the role of the Queen of Jhansi. Born as Manikarnika, her name was changed to Lakshmibai when she married Gangadhar Rao Newalkar, the King of Jhansi, in 1842. She later became a central figure in the 1857 Revolt.

Pratibha Ranta - Sarala Devi Chaudhurani

Pratibha Ranta delivered outstanding performances in both Kiran Rao's Laapata Ladies and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, two vastly different stories that showcased her mettle as an actor. With her experience playing a character from the pre-independence era in Heeramandi, Pratibha seems well-suited to take on the role of Sarala, a writer, educator, singer, and political activist.

Sarala founded Bharat Stree Mahamandal, India’s first women’s organization, which focused on the upliftment of women and promoted girls’ education. She played a significant role in the freedom struggle by advocating militant nationalism in Bengal and establishing the secret society Bharat Mata Sabha. Sarala was also a close associate of the freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai.

Abhay Verma - Udham Singh

Abhay Verma may be new to the scene, but he’s already taken on diverse roles, from playing a transgender character in Safed, a terrorist in The Family Man 2, a revolutionary in Aye Watan Mere Watan, to a boy battling an ancestral monster in Munjya. With this range of experience, he would be a great fit to portray a freedom fighter like Udham Singh, the Punjabi revolutionary who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London in 1919 to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

Medha Shankr - Sarojini Naidu

Vikrant Massey isn’t the only one who gained from the success of 12th Fail. Medha, who played his leading lady, also made a strong impression with her powerful performance as an aspiring bureaucrat. We can easily picture her portraying Sarojini Naidu, one of India’s notable women freedom fighters. Sarojini was not only a great poet but also a political activist, famously known as the Nightingale of India. Sarojini joined the Indian independence movement in 1905 after the Partition of Bengal and became a follower of Mahatma Gandhi.

Are we ready to see Gen Z actors fully commit and put in the hard work to portray these legendary freedom fighters on the big screen? It’s an intriguing idea, but only time will tell if this new generation can meet the challenge and do justice to these historical figures with the passion and dedication they require.