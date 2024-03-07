Megastar Amitabh Bachchan spent an entire day to compose, produce, write and sing the anthem for his ISPL team

Pic courtesy/ IMDb

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan said that he spent an entire day composing, producing, writing and singing the anthem for his Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) team Majhi Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and wrote, “.. an entire day spent at Saptaswar to compose, produce, write and sing the Anthem for MAJHI MUMBAI, our team for the ISPL .. Inauguration Ceremony today in Thane Cricket Stadium... and our first game...” He then went on to talk about AI.

“In the world of AI... the developments and the visions for the future are impregnable in some and surprising in others... but mostly cautious in most... Imagery... similar images and voice AI’s demonstrate what a opinion can be confirmed, without your knowledge, or approval...Your longevity may be increased beyond all beyond. “But is it viable and in accordance with human law or norms of nature... Nature is being reinvented,” he wrote.

Talking about acting, the cine-icon will next be seen in Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 A.D.', a science-fiction dystopian epic with Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

