Navya Naveli Nanda recently opened up about her dynamic with 'nana' Amitabh Bachchan. The granddaughter of the veteran star spoke about the amount of change he has gone through over the years

Navya Naveli Nanda and her 'nana' Amitabh Bachchan

Listen to this article Navya Naveli Nanda shares what she has taught her 'nana' Amitabh Bachchan, says he has 'reinvented' himself numerous times x 00:00

Navya Naveli Nanda regards her grandmother, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, as the true star of her podcast. Currently hosting the second season of "What The Hell Navya!," Navya stresses to no end that the positive reception to the podcast is only due to Jaya Bachchan's candid and unfiltered disucusions. In an interview with Kiska Brand Bajega season 4, Navya shared her thoughts on her grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan.

Navya Naveli Nanda shares what she has taught her 'nana'

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Navya revealed that there have been several requests to see Amitabh Bachchan on the vodcast. While she didn't reveal if he will make an appearance, Navya admitted that Big B has “adapted himself across generations.” “I can’t think of anybody else who has continued to recreate and reinvent themselves the way he has,” added Navya.

“Nani is unanimously the star of the show. The feedback has been all around her and everyone just loves her. They love how unapologetically vocal she is and she is the main star of What The Hell Navya.”

Jaya has a complicated relationship with the paparazzi, and the viral memes about her are often discussed by three women. In response to this, the 26-year-old shared her thoughts., “Jaya-ing has become a pop culture phenomenon now. The paps and nani are having fun now. When the cameras are off, they’re sweet to each other and have a little chat. They’re friends now.”

Navya Naveli Nanda on if Amitabh-Abhishek Bachchan would join the show

Previously when asked by News18 if Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan would make an appearence on the show, Navya jokingly said that discussing that would require a whole separate podcast. She added that she doesn't know if they are deserving of his presence on their show but expressed openness to the idea of a special appearance in the future. She said, "That's a whole other podcast itself (laugh). I don't know if we are deserving of his presence on our show. But ya sure, maybe one day as a special appearance."

Navya hosts the vodcast, which recently returned with its second season, featuring her, her grandmother Jaya Bachchan, and her mother Shweta Bachchan. Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda, and her uncle is Abhishek Bachchan.

Navya may belong to a family of actors, but she has carved a niche for herself by pursuing her passion for entrepreneurship. In 2021, she launched Project Naveli to fight gender inequality in the country. Navya also has a brother Agastya, who made his Bollywood debut with ‘The Archies’ which was streamed on Netflix.