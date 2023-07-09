The Yellow Diary member Himonshu Parikh talks about his solo work as well as being part of a successful indie band

Himonshu Parikh

Listen to this article Indie Insider | The Yellow Diary's Roz Roz was created out of an experiment: Himonshu Parikh x 00:00

Himonshu Parikh is a Mumbai-based music producer, singer, songwriter, and keyboardist. He is also one of the founding members of the renowned indie-rock band - The Yellow Diary (TYD). He joined us on our latest episode of the Indie Insider. Himonshu Parikh has produced songs like Roz Roz, Marz and much more for the band, while he has sung his solo songs like Katputli Ke Dhaage and Le Chal.



Himonshu has produced many songs for the Hindi film industry and OTT projects in recent times, like that of like Kesariya from Brahmastra and Kho Gaye from Mismatched, Bedardeya from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar and also Ayushmann Khurrana's latest single Raatan Kaaliyan.



"I am always suprised by big things that happen in life," said Himonshu on the success of his single 'Le Chal'. "For me making music is an expression. For people It's a song, but for me it's a part of myself," he added.



Talking about doing his own thing on the side, while also being part of a successful band, Himonshu said, "I have always been a songwriter at heart and I used to express my songwriting through The Yellow Diary only. I was always producing for people outside but for The Yellow Diary I would compose and produce. But I always wanted to take this solo journey and my thing was that if I am doing my own composition, I wanted to sing it also. I am not a trained, beautiful singer by any means, but I like to express my own thoughts."



Himonshu opened up about his wife being his confidante who is always the first person to get to know everything about him and who is usually the first person to listen to everything he creates. "She is my confidante, she is my critic, my biggest supporter and she has great taste in music and listens to way more music than I listen to."



Himonshu even talked about how supportive his family has been and he feels blessed to have a good support system. The keyboard is Himonshu's 'weapon of choice', as he calls it. He started playing it when he was in 8th standard and later he did he a course of nine years from Trinity, post which he continued with self teaching.



Interestingly, he revealed that the super hit song Roz Roz, of the TYD, came out of an experiment. The draft of the song had a different melody, with a different hook. It was made out of an experimental beat Himonshu had played.



As per Himonshu, originality is what works for an independent musician. He said it's become easy for listeners to discover more singers with the help of Spotify or Instagram. "Financials are difficult in the independent music space, because everyone relies on shows to make revenue, and it's a bigger hustle also becasue marketing music costs a lot of money," he said.



However, Himonshu feels that indie music is on the rise, and he is working on a proper plan for his own concert.

Watch his full interview here:

ADVERTISEMENT