Inside Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa's party hosted by Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben

Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, and Sonam Bajwa joined for a party hosted by Nupur Sanon and her rumoured boyfriend Stebin Ben

Inside pictures from Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's party

New friendships are being formed in B-Town. While Mouni Roy and Disha Patani's friendship has been on display in the past couple of months, theirs is not the only new friendship in town. Crossing industries, Punjabi superstar Sonam Bajwa is also a close friend of the duo. Earlier this year, the three actresses had toured across North America along with Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi .

On Thursday night, Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon and her rumoured boyfriend singer Stebin Ben hosted a house party. Mouni Roy took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses from the party. She shared a picture of herself posing with Disha Patani and Sonam Bajwa. Mouni was seen wearing a red handblock printed cotton suit for the night. Sharing a picture with Sonam and Disha, she wrote, "My beautiful belles'. Sonam is seen in a mustard yellow kurti with jeans while Disha is seen in a white cop top and skirt.

Mouni shared a video where she is heard screaming congratulations and pointing the camera at Stebin Ben (seen holding a bouquet that has a balloon that reads Congratulations), Disha Patani, a jumping Sonam, and Nupur Sanon.

Mouni also shared a picture of the cake ordered for Sonam Bajwa. The cake which had a graduation cap on it read, "Congratulations Sonam'. Mouni congratulated the Punjabi star for 'two two super hits'. Sonam's recently released film 'Carry On Jatta 3' is currently breaking records at the Punjabi Box office and has become the highest grossing Punjabi film.

Meanwhile, Nupur Sanon along with her actress sister Kriti Sanon have launched their own production house names Blue Butterfly Films. Announcing the same, Kriti wrote, "I’ve taken baby steps, learnt, evolved & grown into the actor I am today! I absolutely lovvvee every bit and aspect of film-making. And now, its time to do more, to be more, to learn more, to tell more stories that touch my heart and hopefully yours too. Here’s to constantly evolving and finding the most beautiful version of yourself." The first project under the production house is Netflix original 'Do Patti' starring Kajol in the lead.